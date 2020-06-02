Our leaders have poverty of ideology – Mwenye

LACK of principles in our leaders is shocking and embarrassing, says former Attorney General Musa Mwenye.

Mwenye, a State Counsel, in a tweet on Sunday said the current leadership was suffering from poverty of ideology.

“It is clear to me that if the caliber of the leadership we have now was what we had during colonialism, we would never have attained our political independence. The sheer lack of principle, poverty of ideology and absence of integrity are shocking. Africa! My Africa,” tweeted Mwenye.

Mwenye’s followers took turns taking swipes at the kind of leaders they have.

Norman Chipanuka wrote: “It’s unbelievable SC! Hence the need for all Zambian patriots to stand up and defend our Zambia! Stand up and defend our sovereignty.”

Kalaluka Kapungu stated that: “Your observation raises a serious question. How did we get here? This leadership did not come by coup but by universal suffrage”.

Rabson Tembo added to the comment section saying: “Everything they do is an embarrassment, corruption, mismanagement and contracting a foreign advisory firm to help the country defer loan repayments”.

Muleya Mwananyanda stated that: “I think calling them leadership is a misnomer.”