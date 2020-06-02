We shouldn’t let lawfare to develop roots – Changala

GOOD governance activist Brebner Changala says a culture of lawfare that is prevalent in Zambia under the current government should not be allowed to get rooted.

Changala says the PF government uses lawfare against its opponents.

He cited the numerous court cases against opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili for affirmation of his opinion.

Last week, The Mast published a story where justice Phillip Musonda said lawfare is a modern weapon to torture political opponents by the ruling elites who are determined to delegitimise them (political opponents) and the civil society.

He also describes UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s 2017 treason case as an “outlandish” one.

Dr Musonda’s views are contained in an academic 15-page paper titled ‘Lawfare: Undermining constitutional democracy, the rule of law and human rights in the post-colonial State.’

The paper is for Master of Laws students at the University of Zambia (UNZA).

Dr Musonda, the author of the paper, is a senior lecturer in law at Cavendish University (Zambia) in Lusaka.

He is a lecturer to Master of Laws students in comparative constitutionalism in Africa.

Dr Musonda, a retired judge of the Supreme Court of Zambia, is a member of the Court of Appeal in the Kingdom of Lesotho but he indicates in the academic paper that the views therein do not represent those of that Court of Appeal.

He observes that lawfare is an evolving concept and defines it as a form of war consisting of the use of the legal system against an enemy, like damaging or delegitimising them, tying up their time or winning a public relations victory.

“In a nutshell, lawfare, in the negative sense, is the bullying, brutalising, delegitimising, marginalising and undermining opponents using the law. This lawfare, in a positive sense, is the vindication of citizens’ fundamental rights, whose guardians are the courts,” writes Dr Musonda.

Agreeing with the views of justice Musonda on lawfare, Changala, in an interview, recalled that the UNIP government of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, “when an opposition gives them a headache, they used to detain – without trial sometimes.”

“The word dissident was very commonly used post-independence Africa. When you are talking about a person who is always talking against the government, they would say ‘he is a dissident’ and they would detain him. Some could disappear, some would meet accidents…” Changala noted. “But the current leadership use the law to fix you. They are using lawfare on Kambwili; give him trumped-up charges so that he is ever busy in court. They drain him of resources through legal fees and other costs which come with court appearances. That is lawfare and it is well understood in South Africa.”

He cautioned that a culture of lawfare was very dangerous.

“We should not allow the abuse of citizens using the established constitutional offices, which are supposed to be helping us to sustain and protect our democracy. We should not allow this culture of lawfare to become a norm, especially now,” said Changala. “We should not allow a situation where [Lewis] Mosho can go to a police station, which is a constitutional established institution, and lock up people, using the apparatus of the State. That is lawfare!”