CSOs urge MPs to reject Bill 10

SEVERAL civil society organisations have urged members of parliament to choose service by rejecting Bill 10.

Parliament is scheduled to resume its sittings on June 9 and with it the debate on the enactment of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019 (Bill 10).

The organisations, Chapter One Foundation, ActionAid Zambia, Alliance for Community Action, Caritas Zambia, Chapter One Foundation

CiSCA, Centre for Trade Policy and Development and Zambia Council for Social Development, stated that the whole nation was depending on the members of parliament to choose the people over their own political interests.

“Once again, the mettle of our members of parliament will be tested, will they side with the people of Zambia? We recognise that many Zambians may not realise what is at stake if Bill 10 is enacted. Why does it matter that our Constitution is being amended? How will it affect ordinary Zambians? The Constitution of any country is a social contract binding all the citizens of that country as to how they choose to be governed,” Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde said on behalf of the CSOs. “Everybody in the country including the most powerful among us are bound by the Constitution. The Constitution limits the powers of those whom we choose to govern our country. The Constitution is also the golden standard by which all other laws in Zambia must be tested. For example, we argue that the public order Act, which has been abused by successive governments does not meet the constitutional standard of being necessary in a democracy like Zambia as provided in Article 8 of the Constitution.”

Kasonde said what Zambians need to ask themselves is what happens if the people whose powers were meant to be limited by the Constitution control the process of constitutional amendments instead of the people to whom the Constitution belongs.

“The answer has been observed repeatedly. Zambia has made several constitutional amendments since 1964 and most of those processes have been controlled by the political parties in power. The result has been reduced transparency, reduced accountability and subsequently a reduction in the checks and balance over government. The people of Zambia have been poorer for it – literally,” she said.

Kasonde said the people whom are voted for and entrusted to oversee the affairs of the nation become less accountable.

“The people whom we vote for and entrust to oversee the affairs of our nation become less accountable to us. For example, Bill 10 proposes the removal of the constitutional provisions on the national assembly’s oversight over the contraction of debt. That will mean that the Zambian people will not be able to hold those in government to account for racking up billions of kwacha in debt that us and future Zambians will be paying for,” she said. “That will come at the expense of providing basic services like health, education, housing and water and sanitation that most Zambians are currently being deprived of. The Zambian Constitution was amended extensively in 2016, only four years ago.”

Kasonde said by and large the amendments made in 2016 reflected the will of the Zambian people through a consultative process.

“While the 2016 amendment was not perfect and had inconsistencies that required attention there was never a call nor a justification for the fundamental amendment to the Constitution that Bill 10 represents? The question we ask is in whose interest is the current political administration pushing for the most fundamental change to the constitution ever done since 1972?” asked Kasonde. “Why is it being proposed that we change how we vote? Why is the government seeking to increase the powers of an already powerful President? Why reduce the powers of Parliament over debt contraction and other oversight roles? The question the organisations represented here ask is simply why are these changes that Zambians did not ask for being proposed? As parliament resumes we ask, will our members of parliament choose to be servants of the people or will they choose to oppress the people whom they are meant to serve? That is the choice facing them on 9th June 2020. As Zambians concerned with the welfare and well-being of Zambia and its citizens, we urge our members of parliament to choose service by rejecting Bill 10. The whole nation is depending on you to choose our people over your own political interests. As Matthew Chapter 23 verse 11 states, ‘the greatest among you shall be your servant’.”