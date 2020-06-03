Govt alone cannot do everything – Mchombo

ANGLICAN Diocese of Eastern Zambia Bishop William Mchombo says there is need to take extra care of the children in order to sustain the future of the country.

Speaking when he donated buckets and liquid soap to Chisomo Streamside Primary School last Friday, Bishop Mchombo said both the government and the Church served the same community.

“The Church is part and parcel of the community; the children that go to school are the same children that come to our churches in the Sunday school. When we heard about the cry, we thought that we should help in a little way because the health of the children is very important. To sustain the future of our country we need to take care of the children,” he said.

Bishop Mchombo said after the government’s pronouncement that schools should open, he knew that a lot of things were supposed to be put in place.

“We do realise as a church that government alone cannot do everything. There is something that government cannot do at a certain level but there are also certain things that other stakeholders can do. The church is part and parcel helping in the intervention of this coronavirus outbreak. So we decided that we get some buckets as some of these schools do not have running water and some washing soap,” he said.

Bishop Mchombo said his prayer was to ensure that the children were protected.

“As the President said, we are going to live with this pandemic for some time but we must try by all means to stop it from spreading. The children are vulnerable and their vulnerability is such that we can lose a good number of them,” he said. “There are certain myths that are being spread out that this disease doesn’t attack children but this is not scientifically proven, that’s why we have to be conscious and do what is needful.”

Bishop Mchombo said citizens must abide by the public health regulations that the government had put in place to fight COVID-19. And Parents Teachers Association chairperson Francis Mkandawire said the school would remain grateful to the Anglican Diocese of Eastern Zambia.

Mkandawire said although the church was a non-profit making organisation it had found it fit to donate to the school.