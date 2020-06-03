Mposha hits back at NAREP boss

PADDY Blues proprietor Mike Mposha says assertions by NAREP president Steve Nyirenda that his Bar and Restaurant has opened to the public amid COVID-19 because he belongs to PF are misplaced and unformed.

Mposha, a former Lusaka mayor and diplomat in the MMD government, said Nyirenda’s allegation that he has abrogated the Presidential directive on bars owing to his political inclination boardered on a mind that had not conducted any form of research and was malicious.

He said he was purely a businessman and does not belong to the PF.

He said he has not flouted any laws by opening Paddy Blues because the joint, from the onset operates on a bar and restaurant liquor license.

“I have come across a statement by Mr Stephen Nyirenda, the opposition NAREP president in which he has attacked my business – Paddy Blues. In his statement Mr Nyirenda has maliciously alleged that some bars have been selectively allowed to open based on political inclination. From the onset, let me state that Paddy Blues has been in operation from 2013, operating under a Bar and Restaurant Liquor Licence. As you may be aware, restaurants have been cautiously allowed to resume operations under special permits which are being issued by public health officials based on the nature of business and NOT based on political inclination to PF as Mr Nyirenda is maliciously alleging,” Mposha said.

He said his resumption of business at Paddy Blues was purely following guidelines given to business owners following its inspection by public health officers and who were satisfied with the conditions.

Mposha said he was issued with a special permit to resume operations and therefore Nyirenda’s politicking was extremely saddening.

He said while Paddy Blues management remained open to all well-meaning advice and criticism by members of the public, including from Nyirenda, he would not accept malicious media statements intended to smear dirty at Paddy Blues or indeed his personal character as proprietor of Paddy Blues.

“It doesn’t mean that because I once served as diplomat and mayor of Lusaka then I should not run a business in my own country. I thought that Mr Nyirenda should have been happy that I’m running a business thereby not only contributing to the much needed tax revenues for the country but also contributing to job creation. Why does he have a problem with that? Mr Nyirenda, as one of those who are aspiring for position number one in our country, he must try to develop the habit of checking facts before defaming people’s names.”

Mposha said Zambians by now were fully aware that COVID-19 would not leave any time soon but that people must learn to cautiously live with it.

“It is therefore very wrong to think that only Nyirenda’s businesses and his political activities should remain open while our businesses must remain closed. I, therefore, appeal to all well meaning Zambians to appreciate that I have always been a law abiding citizen and I have no intentions of breaking the law now or in the near future,” Mposha said.

He said Paddy Blues would continue operating under the “new normal”.

Mposha further urged the police command to advise their officers to be acting professionally whenever they receive complaints from whistle blowers, some of whom he said were merely business competitors.

“We have had a number of very disturbing visits by police officers coming into the business place with firearms. It doesn’t give a good impression to the hospitality industry to be visited by very armed police officers, always coming with firearms into business places claiming that they had received complaints. Why not just call out the owners of the said businesses to seek clarifications. We hope that this behaviour by police officers comes to an end as it has the potential to further harm the already struggling hospitality industry,” he said.

In a two-minutes video, Nyirenda, who was addressing the media, alleged that Paddy Blues had reopened to the public because its owner was a member of PF.

In the same video, Nyirenda lamented that establishments belonging to foreigners had been operating with patrons not adhering to social distance guidelines.

He named Chicagos Bar and Grill and Paddy Blues as some of the establishments that have ignored the Presidential decree to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.