Lungu bullying, lying over Bill 10 – Laura

ACTIVIST Laura Miti says President Edgar Lungu’s administration has bullied, persuaded and begged over the controversial Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019.

In a tweet, Miti said nothing else has ever seen such attention, adding that not even the weak economy was given such consideration.

“I have asked before & ask again – why does the EL (Edgar Lungu) administration so desperately want #Bill 10 to pass?” asked Miti. “They have bullied, persuaded, lied, begged. Nothing else has ever seen such attention, not even an economy falling apart. Is this for the Zambian? For you & me. #SayNoToBill10.”

A follower, Joan Kalombo said, “There’s only one reason GREED!”

Victor Kanyense tweeted, “Bill 10 is about perpetuating the misrule of PF party & its govt. It has absolutely nothing to do with you & me. It’s about giving their misrule the legal framework to continue. If we relent in our opposition, we’ll be ourselves to blame. Indeed, fellow citizens #SayNoToBill10.”

Nhamo Mwambazi said, “Next week National Assembly opens again and it’s sad to say we are fighting a losing battle. Most people are protesting about black lives matter and we are forgetting the real battle at home.”

Humphrey tweeted, “This is for his own personal gain. His interest is just in one very small clause that will change his aspirations for 2021! We are watching! Whether it goes through or not, 2021 kuya bebele!!”

Dingiswayo Lungu said, “Have they not acquired enough and destroyed our country enough.. jeez.”

XavierH asked, “What do you fear in Bill 10 that is making you fight it? That is what you should tell us because there is nothing ambiguous in the Bill.”

Kalubabwali responded, “Coalition presidency, cabinet and national assembly not dissolved during campaigns giving unfair advant[age] to PF, parliam[ent] oversite (sic) removed, employees’ removal from payroll after stopping work befo[re] getting due[s], and many other issues, don’t mention the par[liament] select [committee] report, it’s not binding.”