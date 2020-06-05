APVAZ urges ZP to work professionally

THE Anti-Political Violence Association of Zambia has appealed to the Zambia Police Service to work professionally in dealing with political party cadres.

Association president Bernadette Mulenga strongly condemned the political violence which took place at Muchinga FM Radio in Chinsali district and in Isoka in mid-May where PF cadres attacked and disrupted a radio programme where opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was featured via phone.

Mulenga said the association received a complaint letter from the UPND concerning the violence which occurred in Muchinga Province.

“We, as an association, are so disappointed with the acts of violence, despite the association continue sensitizing the general public on the dangers of political violence in the country. Despite the association making some follow up with the Zambia Police, no arrest has been made,” she said. “We are appealing to Zambia Police Service to work professionally in dealing with political party cadres despite their political affiliations and regardless of the status. The police should arrest anyone found wanting being from the ruling or opposition party for the betterment of our beloved country Zambia.”

Mulenga urged political parties to inform the APVAZ on all matters of violence.