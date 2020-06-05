Court orders CEC to allow uninterrupted power supply to KCM

THE Lusaka High Court has ordered Copperbelt Energy Corporation and its agents to allow uninterrupted supply of electricity by Zesco to KCM using its transmission and distribution lines, which were declared a common carrier by the Minister of Energy.

This is according to an ex-parte order of mandatory injunction granted to KCM by the court dated June 3, 2020.

This is in a matter where Zesco Limited and Konkola Copper Mines (in liquidation) have sued Copperbelt Energy Corporation PLC for switching off the supply of power to KCM.

On June 1 this year, the Copperbelt Energy Corporation discontinued the supply of power to the mining firm on grounds that the power supply agreement between CEC and KCM came to an end on March 31, 2020 but was extended through mutual agreement of the parties to May 31, 2020 and that negotiations for its further extension have broken down.

The plaintiffs want an order or decleration that the action by CEC to to unilaterally restrict power supply to KCM contravenes the law as promulgated under the Electricity Act (common carrier) (Declaration) Regulations Statutory Instrument No.57 of 2020 (“S.I No.57 of 2020”).

ZESCO and KCM want an order of injunction restraining CEC by itself, directors and officers or its agents from interfering in the time sheet agreement between Zesco and KCM through restricting KCM from receiving supply from Zesco pending determination of the matter.

“Upon hearing counsel for the plaintiffs and upon reading the affidavit in support of summons of ex-parte summons of a mandatory injunction sworn by Milingo Lungu and the applicants by their respective counsel undertaking to abide by any order this court may make as to damages if this court shall be of the opinion that the defendant CEC or either them shall have sustained by reason or this order which the plaintiff ought to pay.

“It is hereby ordered that CEC either by itself agents or employees is restrained from interfering with any infrastructure that has been declared as common carrier for the purpose of supplying electricity to KCM by Zesco whether by way of termination, restriction of electricity supply or otherwise,” read the order.

“It is further ordered that the defendant (CEC) by itself or agents shall permit uninterrupted supply of electricity by Zesco to KCM using its transmission and distribution lines which were declared a common carrier by the Minister of Energy pursuant to Statutory Instrument No.57 of 2020 pending determination of the matter.”

Justice Catherine Phiri ordered that Zesco and KCM will have unfettered access and entry to CEC’s property or premises to enforce the court order.

She futher ordered that the application for the said injunction will be heard inter-partes on June 11.

According to the penal notice, CEC by its principal officers, agents or servants will be subjected to committal proceedings and if found liable, committed to prison or else their assets will be subjected to sequestration if they disobey the said order.

In its statement of claim, Zesco said that it entered into a bulk supply agreement with CEC on November 21, 1997 which expired and lapsed on March 31, 2020 and has not been renewed.

KCM said that it equally entered into a power supply agreement (the PSA clause) with CEC in March 2000 and expired on March 31, 2020 and by letter of intent dated April 17, 2020 KCM and CEC agreed to extend the PSA up to May 31, 2020.

The mining firm said that it owns mining operations at its Nkana, Konkola and Nchanga Integrated Business Units (IBUs) which requires stable and bulk electricity supply for the operations of the said mines and is interconnected to CEC network.

Konkola Copper Mines contended that the disruption of supply of power to its facilities by Copperbelt Energy will result in irreparable injury including but not limited to flooding of its mines.

The two companies want an order restraining the CEC from effecting or taking steps to take out any supply units, lines or delivery points to KCM as they are common carriers as declared under SI no.57 of 2020.

They want costs and any other order the court may deem fit.