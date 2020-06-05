Ishindi urges govt to help enforce Supreme Court judgment on Lunda, Luvale dispute

SENIOR Chief Ishindi Kazanda Chanyika III of Zambezi has urged the government to enforce a Supreme Court ruling that upheld a 2005 High Court judgment defining and restricting jurisdictions of the Lunda to the east bank of the Zambezi and the Luvale to the west.

High Court judge Lloyd Siame in a judgment in 2005 indicated that evidence showed that during migration, the Lundas settled on the East Bank of the Zambezi River and the Luvales settled on the West Bank.

Judge Siame said he had no doubt that the area of jurisdiction for Senior Chief Ndungu is on the West Bank of the Zambezi River and the East for Senior Chief Ishindi.

“I, therefore, find and declare that the Zambezi River is the boundary between the Lunda land and the Luvale land and these are their respective areas of jurisdiction of Senior Chief Ishindi and Senior Chief Ndungu,” judge Siame ruled then.

On the rising of the Makishi for the Likumbi Lya Mize ceremony of the Luvale, Ishindi said for them to maintain their tradition and customs, they should rise from the Luvale ancestral graveyard, which should be in the West Bank.

The High Court had declared that the emerging of the Makishi from the graveyards located in the Lunda kingdom under Ishindi was illegal because it violates the Lunda customs and traditions.

However, Kaumba Lemba and Godfrey Songe Ngundu (Senior Chief Ndungu) appealed against the High Court judgment and presented six grounds.

In a letter to Secretary to Cabinet dated June 1, 2020, Ishindi informed the government that the Supreme Court judgment of May 26, 2020 had dismissed all the grounds of appeal by Lemba and Ndungu.

He said that the Supreme Court had found no merit in all grounds of appeal.

He said the Supreme Court therefore ordered as illegal and null and void the installation on Lemba as sub chief Kasaka in Lwatembu area in the Lunda territory in Zambezi east under chief Ishima.

He said the Supreme Court upheld the ruling by the High Court that Lemba was not a chief and chief Kasaka does not exist in the Lunda Royal Establishment.

Ishindi informed the government that the Supreme Court upheld the findings that the boundary of the Luvale territory on the west bank and the Lunda on the east was the Zambezi River.

On language use in schools and churches, Ishindi said this appeared to be a common problem in both chiefdoms.

“In the east bank where the Lunda are predominant, it will be assumed that there will be more Lundas congregating in churches than people from other tribes and the same will apply to the west bank where the Luvales are predominant,” he said. “Interpretation into the two languages in their respective areas is not unconstitutional and thus should be encouraged. However, when it comes to teaching of the two languages in the east bank and the west bank, this should be done in compliance with the directions from the Ministry of Education which implement government policy on the use and teaching of languages in schools.”

Ishindi stated that he saw nothing wrong for a Luvale pupil who is in a school in Lunda land where Lunda is taught being allowed to sit examination in Luvale and vice-versa in the west bank with regard to a Lunda pupil.

“It’s my prayer that the Supreme Court judgment brings to an end all misrepresentation and twisting of facts by both government, parastatal organisations, non-governmental organisations and media houses,” stated Ishindi. “It is however, my trust that government will be in the fore-front to enforce this judgment through the Inspector General of Zambia Police and ensure that there is compliance in order to achieve the peace in both Zambezi and Chavuma districts.”