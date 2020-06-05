Lungu participates in Global Vaccine virtual summit

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu was yesterday among 35 Heads of State that participated in the Global Vaccine virtual summit hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

This is according to a statement from the British High Commission in Lusaka.

Prime Minister Johnson said humanity must unite in the fight against disease.

The summit, where more than 50 countries and organisations came together, was meant to secure funding for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

The summit aimed to raise at least $7.4 billion to immunise a further 300 million children in world’s poorest countries by 2025.

Prime Minister Johnson urged nations to pledge funding for vaccinations to save millions of lives in the poorest countries and protect the world from future outbreaks of infectious diseases.

“This vital funding will not only protect children from deadly diseases like polio, diphtheria and measles and save up to eight million lives, but will also help ensure our global recovery from coronavirus. By vaccinating millions of children against these other deadly diseases, we are protecting healthcare systems in the world’s poorest countries so they can cope with rising coronavirus cases,” reads the statement. “Health experts have warned that if the virus is left to spread in developing countries, this could lead to future waves of infection reaching the UK.”