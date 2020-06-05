Nyirenda warns pompous Lusambo

NAREP president Stephen Nyirenda has asked Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo to apologise to Zambians he assaulted and traumatized during his personalised COVID-19 fight and the period of mealie meal shortages.

Addressing the media at his office, Nyirenda commended musician Brian Bwembya; aka B-Flow for speaking out over the country’s deteriorating democratic principles.

“I am amazed by Brian. He has seen for himself how this country is losing itself with so-called investors who come to compete with locals with full blessings of the current government. We, as NAREP, won’t entertain such. Zambia is for Zambians hence they should come first,” Nyirenda said.

He advised Lusambo to humble himself.

“Mr Bowman has become too pompous for his seat and is indirectly and directly making the Head of State look very bad in the eyes of the Zambians,” he said. “We all know the Head of State does not have any vision for Zambia and Zambians. But his minister is making it worse for his boss by thinking his bullying nature will gain him favour from the President and distance himself from being fired.”

Nyirenda said Lusambo should apologise to Zambians for his brutal actions.

He recalled that Lusambo had so many people beaten up, threatened and abused over his personalised COVID-19 fight.

“We know a number of people who were assaulted by Lusambo through his directives to police officers. We all saw him commanding police to arrest people buying mealie meal. This man should know by now that power comes and goes. He should make peace with Zambians. Tomorrow he will be back on the streets and will meet the same Zambians he brutalised,” Nyirenda said.

And Nyirenda has castigated people whose loyalty depends on who feeds them.

“We have had cases where someone condemns the wrongs by government, and then next minute they apologise. What kind of reasoning is this? Today you say this, tomorrow you change. It is high time Zambians started thinking beyond their bellies. If you see that I am wrong, tell me and help me change my status quo for the benefit of your country men and women,” said Nyirenda.