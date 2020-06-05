Power TV joins TopStar platforms

TOPSTAR Communications Company Limited and Power Television have signed a contract to expand the coverage of the television station countrywide, from the current 15 provincial sites, including Lusaka.

According to a statement by TopStar public relations manager Joy Sata, Power TV becomes the 11th television station to be covered countrywide on the TopStar platform.

Sata said television stations on TopStar platform were at liberty, upon application, to request for any number of sites for coverage of signal, subject to availability of space and fees payable as prescribed by Zambia Information Communication and Technology Authority (ZICTA).

And TopStar Communications acting chief executive officer Brooklyn congratulated Power TV for extending its coverage countrywide as this would also increase their audience and expand their edutainment product to the younger generation.

“Our philosophy as TopStar is to support and encourage the distribution of local content on our platform to every household in all parts of the country through affordable subscription fees and the local TV stations on the platform have demonstrated that they are equal to the task to deliver quality local content which is captivating and informative. Please note that TopStar will always stand with the customer to enjoy digital TV,” Brooklyn said.

And Power TV chief executive officer Kenny Tonga expressed gratitude to TopStar for enabling the station to expand its signal to all corners of the country.

“This exciting news is a positive response to the many people that have been calling for the expansion of our coverage to their various places in Zambia. Our signal extension has come at a time when Zambia and the world at large are fighting the COVID-19 that has forced people to stay at home,” Tonga said adding, “Hence, Zambia’s music and entertainment channel will keep you informed, educated and entertained during 24 hours a day. We wish to thank our viewers for trusting and believing in us. Power TV will continue to give you nothing but more exciting quality local entertainment.”

TopStar is the public signal distributor with a mandate to distribute content produced and procured by 27 local television stations, serving over 750,000 subscribers countrywide.