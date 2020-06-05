Silenced by fear

Every one of us has the potential to speak up about important issues, things that are wrong, evil, but we often remain silent instead, out of fear of negative personal and professional consequences.
There are mounting concerns about political realities being shaped by the emotional appeals and personal beliefs espoused by powerful individuals in government. This triumph of the will undermines truth that is grounded in reality, which can only be achieved through rigorous debate and the search for perspectives that challenge the consensus of the powerful in government.
When those in power begin to see themselves as unquestionably right, when those around them feel they can only say what is safe to say, then we have a perfect storm in which those leading government who are disconnected from the day-to-day realities can force others through fear that their perspective of things is reality. Alternative understandings and experiences are stifled with potentially disastrous consequences, as robust and informed decision-making becomes impossible. This is publicly visible in our politics right now.
Today many people can’t even speak on the phone out of fear of being heard and victimised.
And Bishop George Lungu call on all citizens to remove fear and begin to challenge all evils committed by those in authority must be heeded.
“Fear to denounce and sustain the fight against corruption, corruption is becoming part of our lifestyle now. We’ve accepted it, so…and
people involved seem to get away with their loot because they are in a position to influence the outcome of whichever case may go to court,” says Bishop Lungu. “You hear people saying, ‘I cannot open my mouth, just understand me. I have to survive and I have a family and therefore, I have to be very careful’. Fear to denounce political cadres, nanji nkhani yama cadres. What is happening? Why are we being terrorised? For what reason? Innocent Zambians, innocent citizens to be terrorised like immigrants, what has happened? Fear to demand for a clear explanation of what seems to be the suppression and a continued campaign against alternative voices. You want us to always look at things the way government looks at them, that’s so? Any alternative voice clamped! If you toll their line you are patriotic, but if you don’t you are unpatriotic. If indeed each one of us has received the Holy Spirit there is no way in which situations like that can be tolerated. From one generation to the other, it will be the new normal. We, the decent of the Holy Spirit, we are saying there must be a new normal, right? A new normal that demands a mask that will prevent viruses of corruption, intimidation, oppression and suppression from infecting our lives in our communities. We want that mask to come out because we are going to die. We want a mask that will enable us to lead a fulfilled life. We are demanding a new normal that has sanitisers to kill that virus. This virus of corruption and anything else has to be killed, but we need a new sanitiser to deal with that virus.”
Dante Alighieri says, “Do not be afraid; our fate cannot be taken from us; it is a gift.”
And as Dorothy Thompson aptly put it, “Only when we are no longer afraid do we begin to live.”
