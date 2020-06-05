ZAMBIANS RISE UP…it’s not time to play humble, be docile – Chifire

SOUTHERN Africa Network against Corruption director Gregory Chifire says the statement that PF will not cede power easily should be taken seriously.

“Zambians rise up. It’s not time to play humble and be docile. Yes, we are a Christian nation. But when a thief enters your house in the night, you don’t just kneel down to pray, you fight, you save your children. It’s time to fight with all what we have for the sake of our children. Do whatever you can do to save our country from this rogue regime. Pray and fast, but also act, for prayer without accompanying works means nothing,” Chifire said.

“And you the opposition political parties don’t just shout slogans. Go and meet with the people in the compounds and villages. Don’t just depend on Facebook support. Go everywhere, organise, be serious, don’t be lazy, don’t be cowards. The enemy is many steps ahead. Catch up with him and overtake him.”

Reacting to Southern Province PF chairman Lawrence Evans’ statement that the ruling PF will not hand over power just like, Chifire said PF were prepared to shed blood to remain in power.

“Take Lawrence Evans statement seriously because that’s the official position of the PF. They will not easily concede defeat. They are prepared to shed blood in order to remain in power because to them Zambia is all about them and them only,” he said.

Chifire, who is in exile, said President Edgar Lungu and his PF did not mean well for Zambia.

He said the PF were not prepared to lose political power because they know that they “are candidates for Chimbokaila prison for they have stolen and due to the many crimes they have committed”.

“They know that all thieves and criminals belong to jail, and that gives them sleepless nights,” he said.

Chifire said President Lungu was prepared to plunge the country into bloodshed to save his skin.

“Just look at those PF cadres who roam the streets in military wear, look at those cadres brandishing guns in public, look at those cadres harassing innocent citizens in markets and bus stations, do those have any semblance to a civil political formation? Certainly not. Those are criminals sponsored by Lungu himself,” Chifire said.

He recalled that not long ago, PF sent party cadres for ‘military’ training in Sudan.

Chifire said those cadres had now recruited and trained their fellow goons.

“What a shame. Imagine a party publicly admitting that it won’t easily give up power, even if they lost. What other description can one give such a party apart from calling it a terrorist movement? It is an organisation that is ready to cause harm to the citizens whose interests it is claiming to be protecting. It is ready to unleash Sudanese trained terrorists. I pity my brother Eddie [President Lungu]. Brother Eddie is living in denial,” Chifire said. “He needs serious counseling because the very thought of losing power and eventually going to jail causes him heart attack. The man does not sleep in the night. That is why he is ever on Jameson. Please pastors around brother Eddie, please, please, counsel him. He is a potential danger not only to himself but to all of us. Advise him to build more prison cells and make the current ones conducive for human habitation because he will spend a long time there.”

He urged Zambians not to sleep and give the PF a chance.

Chifire said the PF were like termites that have invaded a log.

“They will not sleep either in the day or in the night until they finish the log. Just look at how much they are stealing, mukula (rosewood), copper, animals, forests, and now it is gold. Don’t allow them to finish Zambia,” he said.

Chifire said another five years with the PF would be extreme disaster as the country would be worse than Lebanon and Syria combined.