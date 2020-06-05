Zambia’s democracy is meaningless – ADD

THE ADD in Southern Province says Zambia’s democracy is meaningless because power is not vested in the people but in the few individuals in charge.

And the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) has called for the increase in women participation in politics.

Contributing at the ZCID Southern Province Training of Trainers workshop held in Choma on Wednesday, ADD representative Best Hamulenkwe said there was too much selfishness among political players in the country making it impossible for fair application of tenets of democracy.

“We want a type of democracy which has no social classes and allows everyone to participate. Some people regard this country as their personal property and not a republic,” Hamulenkwe said.

He said the rich regarded Zambia as their property as they were the only ones “enjoying”.

“We the youths are poor and lack jobs, no wonder majority of us are used as tools of violence. If power was vested in the people as democracy demands, there could have been equal distribution of resources and accountability,” Hamulenkwe said.

He said the system must not be monopolised to enable people’s voices to be heard.

“Democracy must not only be seen to be talked about but must be fully practiced, otherwise we will continue singing about violence. Please ZCID find resources so that you educate politicians about dangers of political violence in a democracy,” said Hamulenkwe.

Workshop facilitator, Jew Moonde said there was no country in the world which had no problems. He urged citizens to take responsibility if problems were to be resolved.

“No one will help Zambians unless they do it themselves. Let’s not bury our heads in the sand but take responsibility by using ZCID. We should not relax because the evil will attack,” he said.

Moonde said ZCID would have difficulties operating in systems that were not democratic hence citizens must ensure that the democracy enjoyed in the country was not let to die.

“If democracy runs away then dictatorship we fear comes and will be stronger than what we faced before. The violence we see today will be more. We need to continuously keep each other in shape, in the manner we make Acts or improvements of our laws,” he said

Moonde said violence was an element making democracy losing its meaning.

“The things that disturbs democracy should be expelled. Let’s follow principles that guide democracy. We all know that it is built on freedom which is a very critical component,” said Moonde.

ZCID board chairman Jackson Silavwe said increased women participation in politics can help build peace in the country.

He urged women to participate in political leadership.

He said the aim of the training was to prioritise skills and capacity building of women leaders and political parties where mentorship and knowledge transfer became critical.

Silavwe said the workshop also focused on nurturing skills and understanding on managing the impact of political violence on women and opportunities to mitigate it.

The workshop, which drew political players from various parties except the UPND in the region, was held under the theme ‘Increased participation and influence of female leaders’ participation in mitigating political violence and shaping public opinion and societal development in Zambia’ and was supported by Hivos.

The UPND along with 13 other political parties pulled out of ZCID following tension that characterised the national dialogue.