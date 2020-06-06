A democracy can’t exist without freedom of expression

Responding to Bowman Lusambo’s 24-hour ultimatum to him, Gospel artiste Kings Malembe and photographer Chellah Tukuta on Wednesday for allegedly demeaning the presidency in their social media video postings, the singer – real name Brian Bwembya – said he would not be silenced for speaking on behalf of marginalised Zambians.

Recently the trio have taken to social media to express displeasure with Edgar Lungu over the gold mine deal and oppression that Zambians are going through at the hands of the Patriotic Front and foreigners.

“You cannot describe the people’s demand for transparency and accountability as ‘lawlessness’,” says Bwembya. “Exercising your freedom of expression doesn’t make you a beneficiary of the opposition’s money. Demanding good governance is a sign of love for country and an act of patriotism.”

A democracy can’t exist without freedom expression, free speech. Only a dictatorship can exist in that way. And that’s what those who don’t realise or accept that Zambia is now a dictatorship tend to ignore.

If you live in a society where those who govern society and determine its path do not respect freedom of expression, freedom of speech, and if there’s no way to change the order of things by reason and peace and love and so on, and if, as a result of that, certain ideas in which you believe are being crushed, what do you do? Freedom of expression and freedom of speech must remain sacrosanct. Without freedom of expression and of speech, without the free battle of opinions, life in every public institution withers away, becomes a caricature of itself, and dictatorship rises as the only deciding factor. The very purpose of entrenching the Bill of Rights in our Constitution and requiring a referendum to alter that was to withdraw fundamental freedoms and rights from the vicissitudes of political controversy and expediency. One’s right to freedom of expression, to free speech may not be submitted to vote in a general election; they depend on no elections. But our Judiciary has totally failed to protect and defend these freedoms and rights by allowing unjustified derogations initiated by the executive. Freedoms of expression, of free speech are always under attack by fascist mentality. And our Judiciary is today an integral part of this dictatorship, tyranny. If our Judiciary had respect for our freedoms and rights, we wouldn’t have this tyranny, dictatorship. To make this country a democracy again will require a change of the whole fascist state apparatus – the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary. A state that suppresses all freedom of expression, of speech and which by imposing the most terrible punishments, treats each and every attempt at expression, however morally justified, and every suggestion for improvement as a crime, is a state that breaks an unwritten law.

George Washington warned: “If the freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.”

If this is not a dictatorship, what type of a democracy is it where there’s no freedom of expression and speech?

It really must be a very strange democracy!

This country is being governed like one at war and under a state of emergency. And the sad part of it is that there’s no judiciary to turn to; there’s no parliament to run to – they have both become part of the executive that is violating our freedoms and rights.

This is a dictatorship where citizens are not free to exercise their fundamental freedoms and rights. We may disapprove of what you say, but we will defend to death your right to say it. It is easy to believe in freedom of expression, of speech for those with whom we agree. And freedom of speech includes the freedom to offend people.

You can’t have Lusambo clearing what you want to say before you can say it. Democratic societies don’t operate like that. It’s dictatorships that censor speech in that way. And to suppress free speech is a double wrong. It violates the rights of the hearer as well as those of the speaker. Freedom of expression, of speech doesn’t protect speech you like; it protects speech you don’t like.

Those running government today do not really want others to have freedom of expression, of speech, they just want others to be given the freedom to say what they want to hear. Freedom of expression, of speech means that you shall not do something to people either for the views they have, or the views they express, or the words they speak or write. But without freedom of expression, free speech, no search for truth is possible, no discovery of truth is useful – better a thousand-fold abuse freedom of expression, free speech than denial of freedom of expression, of free speech. The abuse dies in a day, but the denial slays the life of the people, and entombs the hope of the people. But, of course, where there is a great deal of free speech, there is always a certain amount of foolish speech. And that should be tolerated.

Winston Churchill said, “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.”

Our rulers, who are refusing to be labelled dictators, only allow what they want to hear and see to be expressed. What they don’t want expressed is stopped by the likes of Lusambo. By limiting or denying freedom of speech and expression, they take away a lot of potential. They take away thoughts and ideas before they even have the opportunity to hatch. They build a world around negatives – you can’t say, think, or do this or that. For a country to be said to be a democracy, it requires governing in a way that respects and enhances the freedoms and rights of others.