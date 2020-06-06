Beyond the Obvious: I beg to differ with Donald Trump

I BEG to differ with this American tramp they call Donald Trump. For obvious reasons, of course. For all intents and purposes, he shouldn’t be the person to say he’s declaring churches and other places of worship as essential services. This man is a hypocrite, a top racist and a bully who shouldn’t be tinkering with religion. If he was a true believer as he would want the world to believe, why does his police squad kill blacks and smile as they do so? How come American prisons are full of black people arraigned for every simple misdemeanors simply because they are black? Why are American churches quiet when racial profiling and institutionalised racism ravages a country that claims to be a symbol of liberty and democracy?

Donald Trump supports Israel, another racist Zionist country that kills others for demanding their land back. He goes around the world to tell others about human rights which he and his police killing squad do not uphold. He makes his currency superficially strong by making it an international legal tender. He starts wars all the world. He gives loans to poor countries to be repaid in four generations. What a reckless man!

How come churches have become essential services now? How many people died for not going to church? Church is you, you’re the temple of the Holy Spirit. The essence is in you, not the four walls called by a nice sounding name to appeal to sinful souls. By the way, don’t be fooled, a white man will never consider you an equal, ‘even if you worship the same Jesus.’

For your information, this man in the White House is the one who calls African countries as ‘shitholes’, whatever that means. He builds walls to keep away others from entering his bedroom; while his people are all over the world pretending to be tourists. How ridiculous!

If you are a journalist at Donald Trump’s press briefing, do not dare ask him a question. He’d embarrass you. This is not an exaggeration.

If indeed Trump has declared churches essential services, he’s just doing so to please his evangelical followers who make up a good part of his cadres. This crazy man just wants to use them for votes, come election time. He’s not different from what politicians in my country do.

American evangelicals, who are essentially Republican Party voters, are just modern day Pharisees who think the destiny of America is in their hands. Incredulously these pastors no longer preach the gospel, but instead give people the feel-good pieces of messages which they lace with quotations from the Bible. Like Trump their idol, they are capitalists who are just interested in congregants’ money and not their souls. They take to the pulpit and preach liberty and prosperity, but their government controls the World Bank and the IMF as if they were their personal businesses. It’s scandalous.

Donald Trump has quickly recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, shifting his embassy there, thus making the coming of the Lord very imminent. Look, I’m not ready for the end of the world, I have a lot of things to write about!

This American bully tolerates Bill Gates his friend. The man who’s supposed to be the Anti-Christ himself. This chap has money to give to anyone who wants to kill babies before they are born. Bill Gates and his friend Trump want to plant micro-chips in our bodies and control us from Washington like puppets on the chain.

Donald Trump spends billions to make military arsenals while throwing peanuts in the offering basket to help the poor of the world. He’s the worst hypocrite the world has ever seen. When everyone wants to protect the environment, this bully and his cronies are always against such. He has veto powers to overturn any decision that the United Nations delegates could make. The democracy that he wants to export to every country has proved to be a flop – at last in my country Zed.

He’s pretending that COVID-19 was started by the Chinese when his government knew about it long before the pandemic claimed its first victim. Is this the person you can trust to tell you to start going to church? Think about it. Anyway, thanks for reading, and if you can, please tell Trump that he deserves the hottest part of hell. The rest of you, see you in paradise.

