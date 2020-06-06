Chisamba rejoins Zanaco

ZANACO Football Club has re-signed Chisamba Lungu as a free agent.

The Bankers have signed the former Nkana midfielder on a contract that will see him at Sunset Stadium till 2022.

Zanaco FC general manager Marlon Kananda said Chisamba’s arrival is a valuable signing for the club.

“Lungu is an experienced player and him coming on board will motivate the young players. There will be more competition among the players which is what we want,” he said.

“Lungu is an exciting player to watch and I’m confident that he will add value to the team and deliver.”

The midfield ace left Nkana by mutual consent last month and was rumoured to join another club, but the 2012 Africa Cup winner opted for the bankers.

The 29-year-old joined Nkana in November 2018 on a two-year contract from Ndola side Buildcon FC, a team he joined early that year after leaving Turkish side Alanyaspor.

The mercurial winger returned home and joined Buildcon after almost 8 years in Europe.

Chisamba has played for Baia Zugdidi in Georgia, Russian side Ural and Alanyaspor.

In Zambia, he featured for Kafue FC and Zanaco before trekking to Europe in 2010.