Bishop George Lungu says corruption “is becoming part of our lifestyle now”.
Delivering his sermon on Pentecost Sunday at Chipata Diocese, Bishop Lungu said corruption should not be tolerated as a normal way of life.
“Fear to denounce and sustain the fight against corruption, corruption is becoming part of our lifestyle now. We’ve accepted it, so…and people involved seem to get away with their loot because they are in a position to influence the outcome of whichever case may go to court,” says Bishop Lungu. “We are demanding a new normal that has sanitisers to kill that virus. This virus of corruption and anything else has to be killed, but we need a new sanitiser to deal with that virus.”
Levels of corruption in Zambia are symptomatic of the levels of moral decay that have engulfed our country. We are drowning in a “have all, possess all” mentality that has become an endless orgy of spend and gain. Position and power have become keys to accessing resources meant for the general good and converting them for private good. We will be forgiven in concluding that the scrambles we see for power in our continent is no longer driven by a desire to serve but by waiting turns to loot.
We have seen changes in ruling parties – from MMD to PF – that have not resulted in a fall in levels of corruption.
This situation is compounded by the messaging by those who seek to fight corruption. The anti-corruption message is made very complicated by a multiplicity of terms and definitions—fraud, misappropriation, money laundering, illicit financial flows, and so on and so forth! These have left average citizens wondering what this is all about. Should we not just use as simple term like theft?
Another challenge is that the various development partners have continued to focus on strengthening oversight institutions in the accountability supply chain, instead of adopting a more all-encompassing approach. The supreme audit institutions’ anti-corruption agencies generally receive a lot of capacity building support, while the accountants and other professionals who actually “see things as they happen” are generally given the leftovers. Should we not be strengthening the whole supply chain?
The failure of political governance has made corruption endemic in our country, and is a shared fundamental root cause.
Today those in power remain there through corrupt and weak institutions – the police, Electoral Commission of Zambia and the judiciary. It is too much to expect a political party that retains power through a corrupt electoral system to then turn round and fight corruption. Unfortunately, the international elections observer will, at the end of the day, tell the world “the elections were generally free and fair.” How can professionals no matter their determination be expected to be work with integrity under such a government?
We believe the first point of call to ensuring integrity of public procurement is to have a mental transformation in the whole accountability supply chain. The private sector must accept that bribery is wrong, and that demanding bribes is wrong. Politicians and other leaders must accept that using their position other than for the purpose for which it was intended is wrong. Surely, procurement professionals, accountants, bankers, lawyers, and people from all walks of life must know that taking part in corrupt activities is wrong and abetting corruption is wrong. Society must be sensitized to abhor the corrupt and not celebrate them.
As French economist and author Frederic Bastiat said, “When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorises it and a moral code that glorifies it.”
We need to simplify the message about corruption so that every citizen regardless of their level of education can understand it and its negative impact on their own lives.
Corruption must be elevated to the level of criminality that it is – a crime against humanity. Let’s stop arguing against corruption, as there has been enough of that; let us take up a fight against corruption.
