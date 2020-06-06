Don’t fear Lusambo, Kambwili urges youths

NATIONAL Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili is aghast at the level of threats and intimidation on youths and artistes that speak against corruption in the country.

Reacting to Lusaka minister Bowman Lusambo’s ultimatum on social commentators and artistes to withdraw statements about the PF corruption, Kambwili vowed to stand with all the youths and artistes that are standing for Zambia.

“I saw a video where Bowman was threatening Kings Malembe, B-Flow and [Tukuta] Chellah, and it’s sad to see a minister make such threats against the youths that are exercising their democratic rights to air out grievances against corrupt practices,” Kambwili said.

Two days ago gospel singer Kings ‘Malembe Malembe’ Mumbi warned President Lungu about the government’s intention to give a gold mine in North-Western Province to Sudanese investor Karma or any other investors.

Mumbi said if President Lungu went ahead to disregard the cries of the people not to give away the gold mine and Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to foreigners, he risked losing next year’s presidential elections.

And youths like musicians Pilato – real name Chama Fumba, Brian ‘B-Flow’ Bwembya and photographer Chellah Tukuta have been speaking against the PF’s plunder of resources and corruption.

Briefing the press at his office on Wednesday, Lusambo warned the trio and others not to condemn President Lungu and PF and gave them 24 hours to withdraw their statements.

But Kambwili said Patriotic Front founder Michael Sata loved youths and artistes and always engaged them in a respectful manner, unlike what is happening with the current regime.

“President Sata loved the artistes and youths in the country and it’s no wonder many artistes loved him and sang for him even without paying them any money. They had a father in him and he embraced them as his children,” he said.

Prior to the PF’s election to officie in 2011, Lusambo was a self-proclaimed MMD diehard supporter who frequently disparaged the late Sata and the then opposition party.

Lusambo only joined the ruling PF following Sata’s death in 2014, and was later appointed minister by President Edgar Lungu.

Kambwili said Zambia was for Zambians and everyone was free to talk about the governance of the country.

He said youths were the majority population and a great stakeholder in Zambian politics as they had their whole lives ahead of them.

“We stand with all the youths and artists that are being threatened and I would like to tell them that they should not fear Lusambo but know that we are behind them,” he said. “And anyone who needs legal aid should let us know because these people should be sued for stepping on people’s rights like this. Lusambo’s threats should not be taken lightly.”

Kambwili expressed shock that a minister could publicly threaten artistes in a country where free speech was a constitutional right.

He noted that the youths never insulted anyone but simply spoke about genuine governance and developmental issues affecting the country such as the giving away of gold mines to foreigners.

“Lusambo speaks on behalf of President Lungu, so everything he said has President Lungu’s support. I challenge President Lungu to denounce what Lusambo said if he does not support it,” he said.

Kambwili urged youths and artistes that are speaking out on bad governance issues to continue doing so.

He said governance was everyone’s business and should not just be left for politicians.

Kambwili said no one should apologise for speaking the truth but express themselves even more as the future of the country lies in the hands of the youths and the brave.

“I have sadly observed that Kings ‘Malembe Malembe’ has already apologised after being threatened to do so within 24 hours by Lusambo. There is nothing wrong that he did apart from call black, black and yellow, yellow. I wonder why they want to use the artistes’ voices when it’s election time and insult the same artistes’ intelligence when they voice out about issues that concerns them,” said Kambwili.