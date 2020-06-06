FAZ sets aside financial relief for clubs

THE Football Association of Zambia has confirmed that it has set aside financial reliefs for clubs when the league resumes behind closed doors next month.

And FAZ says 10 venues have been selected to host the compressed fixtures in order to finish all divisions on time.

FAZ will next week submit its proposals to the Ministry of Sports detailing the COVID-19 preventive measures when the league resumes.

FAZ vice-president Rix Mweemba said in an interview on Wednesday in Luanshya that all clubs have been asked to submit their match-day earnings to come up with average figures due to a particular club.

“We have actually finished our plan. It’s just a question of the executive coming to see what we have done and then push it to the Ministry of Sports for onward transmission to the Ministry of Health,” he said. “The Ministry of Health will guide us if the document is okay and all the suggestions that we have put in, then the league must start. The earlier the better…because our projection is that when the approval is given, we give at least two weeks training for all clubs so that it’s uniform for everybody [and] no one says, ‘I was not given ample time’. After that it’s game on for all leagues.”

Mweemba said FAZ will spend a lot of money to ensure that nothing is left to chance to ensure clubs don’t completely lose out as a result of the disruption of the league caused by the pandemic.

“…if the worst come to the worst, mid-July, we should be okay. The other thing we are looking at is COVID itself: what are the implications, what does it take, this social distancing and all the rules regarding COVID-19. We have taken that into account, say, ok if that is the case, what is supposed to be done, sanitising the goalposts, the players. So we have taken into account everything that if this is going to work, we must take the responsibility ourselves with the Ministry of Health guidelines. If the game will be played without spectators, also we cannot be naïve as an association to let our clubs suffer without getting something out of it. What is it that we can give them just as way of mitigating the factor? All those things were looked, included, in this report but we need the approval of the EXCO as per procedure of our constitution,” said Mweemba. “Financial relief is part of the package to individual clubs just to mitigate. It may not be hundred per cent what they are expecting, but at least it will be a mitigating factor. It’s quite a lot of money. What we have done is, for instance, here is Nkana, what is it that they get when they get a full house? There is a difference when Nkana comes to play a team and there is a difference when Nkwazi goes to play a team because obviously those are the statistics that you have to look at to come up with the averaging and so on. It’s not easy but we are trying to come up with something reasonable.”