Global Fund request writing a mammoth task – Mususu

COUNTRY Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) chairperson Bishop Paul Mususu says the writing of a Global Fund request is a mammoth task.

Giving an update on Zambia’s funding request to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GFATM) on Thursday, Bishop Mususu said Zambia had also got another opportunity of accessing yet to be determined amount of money from GFATM to cover other needs in addition to the main allocation.

The update is on the status of Zambia’s application for funding to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GFATM) to the tune of US $315,244,697 which the fund has provisionally availed to Zambia to finance programmes on the three diseases as well as, support for building resilient and sustainable systems for health for the next three years from 2021 to 2023.

He said prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, GFATM had offered three windows for submission of funding requests, the first being March 23, 2020, the second was May 25 and the third was sometime in August.

Bishop Mususu said after COVID-19 outbreak, GFATM relaxed the deadlines.

He said the programme split for each of the three diseases was $233,545,183 for HIV, $16,568,354 for TB and $65,131,160 for malaria.

“In addition to the country allocation amount of US $315,244,697 for Zambia, GFATM is offering catalytic matching funds amounting to US $12,300,000 to be split as follows; US $3,300,000 earmarked for adolescent girls and young women and men in high prevalent settings, US $3,000,000 earmarked for condom programming, and US $6,000,000 earmarked for finding missing cases in TB,” Bishop Mususu said.

Bishop Mususu said the 2021-2023 indicative grant of $315,244,697 which is supposed to be disbursed in part at the beginning of January 2021 represents an increase of $51,858,695 from the previous three year grant of $263,386,002 covering the period January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2020.

“We will be submitting our country’s funding request in the next three weeks to meet the six months requirement before the grant is approved to avoid a gap after the end of 2020 when the current grant implementation period ends. The writing of a Global Fund request is a mammoth task. As the country was approaching the end of the current implementation period which ends in December 2020, the CCM Zambia initiated the application process last year by constituting writing teams for each of the three diseases assisted by international and local consultants, generously supported by our multilateral and bilateral cooperating partners, based on terms of reference we had given to guide their work and to ensure that the process is robust and completed on time,” Bishop Mususu said.

He said the writing teams started their work in March 2020 at a time when the first cases of COVID-19 were being reported in Zambia.

Bishop Mususu said the final review recommendations at each stage were submitted to the CCM Zambia for consideration and guidance on the way forward prior to commencement of the next writing stage.

He said once the application was submitted, it goes through a four-part scrutiny process in Geneva before it is finally approved by the GFATM board which considers and approves the HIV/TB and malaria grants.

Bishop Mususu said the CCM Zambia thanked both bilateral and multilateral partners who had rendered overwhelming support to the process for different components with the Joint United Nations programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) taking up much of the cost items which included expenses for the international lead consultant for HIV-TB, costing consultant for HIV-TB as well as the health economist.

He said the World Health Organisation was meeting the expenses for the national consultant on HIV-TB; the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) was supporting the condoms module while the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) was covering the expenses for the key populations module.

Bishop Mususu said the US through USAID was meeting the costs for the TB consultant while German government through GIZ was meeting the costs for supporting civil society orgnisations with the Community Systems Strengthening (CSS) module.