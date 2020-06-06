Humanity must care for nature – Guterres

WE are harming the natural world to our own detriment, says United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

In a message to mark the World Environment Day which fell yesterday, Guterres said nature was sending people a clear message.

He said habitat degradation and biodiversity loss were accelerating.

“Climate disruption is getting worse. Fires, floods, droughts and superstorms are more frequent and damaging. Oceans are heating and acidifying, destroying coral ecosystems. And now, a new coronavirus is raging, undermining health and livelihoods,” he said.

Guterres said to care for humanity, people must care for nature.

“We need our entire global community to change course. Let’s rethink what we buy and use. Adopt sustainable habits, farming and business models. Safeguard remaining wild spaces and wildlife. And commit to a green and resilient future,” said Guterres. “As we work to build back better, let’s put nature where it belongs – at the heart of our decision making. On this World Environment Day, it’s Time for Nature.”