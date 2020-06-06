KICK OFF: CRY MY BELOVED POWER DYNAMOS

THERE is despair, hopelessness and uncertainty around the community of Power Dynamos Football Club following the move by the PF government to expropriate Copperbelt Energy Corporation infrastructure in the long-running power supply saga.

Now this is not the place to discuss the technical details of the decisions by the government over CEC. Here we look at the ripple effects of such a decision by this pro-poor government.

There is no doubt that this decision means that Power Dynamos FC, an iconic club in the world of football, will be badly affected by the reduction of financing or lack of it from CEC which may sink this club.

Power Dynamos has 36 players on its register plus seven members of the technical bench, including the kit master.

The club also has three secretariat staff, two cooks and camp house workers, and eight executive committee members that include non-CEC employees, bringing the total number of people associated or depending on the senior team to over 50.

Young Power Dynamos FC has 33 players who all receive a monthly upkeep allowance, and two coaches, a kit master plus four officials that run the day-to-day activities of the young team. There are also the Under-17 and Under-12 teams bringing the total number of people at that level to 60.

All these age group teams benefit from CEC sponsorship.

And this is just football. There are other social clubs that are grouped under Power Dynamos which provide a livelihood to employees and their families such as Sparks club, Ravens club, Gym & Squash clubs which have instructors, cashiers and cleaners which number 21 workers.

To that, add support staff such as the team doctor, physiotherapist, a medical officer and two grounds men, bringing the grand total of people that depend on Power Dynamos and other clubs to more than 180.

All these jobs are threatened under the current circumstances because the government has taken this abrupt action without taking into consideration the extent to which it will affect the common man that solely depends on the viability of CEC.

Reduced revenue from CEC means cutting off some expenses and obviously CEC’s non-core business ventures will be the first casualties, among which Power Dynamos ranks the highest.

CEC has an obligation to shareholders and as long as the company doesn’t guarantee security of the shareholders’ investments, they will begin to think twice and obviously move to protect their investment.

Management obviously will have no option but to maintain lean staff to keep the company afloat.

But for as long as Power Dynamos goes down as a result of poor funding from CEC which has for a long time maintained stable sponsorship, there will be casualties on the other side when the time comes because the club provided economic survival of many followers and supporters.

Just the amount of money that exchanges hands on match day is immense.

The poorest of the poor in the communities of Ndeke, Wusakili, Chamboli, Mulenga, Miseshi and Lwangwa that sell their merchandise when Arthur Davies Stadium is hosting a match will never forgive the government for bringing their beloved Dinamo down, going by the narrative in the compounds so far.

When Dinamo starts to struggle to pay players well, quality players will begin to leave the club, results become erratic and ultimately the number of supporters begin to decline, which means no business for the locals.

A lot of arguments have been advanced. Now, those graduates who have found themselves on the Zesco payroll want to make people believe that the reason Zessco Limited is struggling is because of CEC. Really? Insoni e buntu.

I have covered several visits of government officials to CEC since this ‘topsy-turvy’ affair began and their main focus has never been on the billing or Zesco profitability. No! Most questions have been centred on who has what shares, even though the company is listed on the Lusaka Stock Exchange.

The questioning during presentations on these tours clearly revealed much more than “Zesco profitability” like they want us to believe today.

Remember, the whole country was told back in 2016 how The Post Newspaper owed billions that would build schools, hospitals and the like.

Today, I challenge anyone to show me which hospital, school, road or factory that any money from The Post has built! Even poor former employees have not seen a coin for their many years of sweat. Some have even died with heavy hearts – let me end here.

Remember also the unjustifiable reasons for closing Prime Television. Today, Gerald Shawa – has been ‘fixed’ – but employees are suffering immensely not knowing where the next house rent and food will come from.

Clearly, it seems Power Dynamos is headed that route as long as CEC remains non-viable for reasons advanced by the government leading to the hostile take-over of its infrastructure by government through the ERB using a Statutory Instrument.

The government should have sat with CEC to look at all the interests that have benefited from CEC since its establishment and reach consensus on how to handle the company’s non-core businesses like Power Dynamos to keep them afloat.

Presidential affairs minister Freedom Sikazwe is a product of CEC and it will be interesting to see how he smiles his way into Arthur Davies Stadium, especially next year, being an election year.

The irony is the same KCM they are shielding from paying its debt to CEC has ‘killed’ Nchanga Rangers, Konkola Blades and Konkola Mine Police.

Chinese mines have killed Roan United, Chambishi FC and just last month, Mopani dropped a bombshell on Nkana and Mufulira Wanderers. But they are foreigners, so it’s okay for them to kill our football clubs and go scot-free.

But home-grown CEC is being forced to kill the club that is a pride of Zambian football by its own people!

Anyway, it remains to be seen how KCM will make Zesco profitable after failing to pay CEC for the same services.

For now, we keep our fingers crossed. Cry my beloved Dinamo!