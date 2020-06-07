GEARS urges CJ to end Kambwili, Simusamba judicial drama

GEARS Initiative Zambia executive director McDonald Chipenzi says he finds it extremely strange the refusal by Lusaka magistrate David Simusamba to recuse himself from a case involving NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili which he is presiding over.

Chipenzi said the failure by magistrate Simusamba to recuse himself, especially that the relationship between him and the opposition figure, has been hostile, threatens the cause of natural justice.

He noted that Kambwili was not refusing to be tried or was he asking for his case to be squashed off the list or for lenience or clemency but that his plea was that an independent and impartial magistrate he has no issues with preside over his case.

“To demonstrate this, Hon Kambwili has been appearing before other magistrates in his many other cases before the courts but has not, at any single day, demanded a recusal from any of the presiding magistrates in those cases. It is for this reason that the issue of Magistrate hourable Simusamba and Honourable Kambwili must be given the deserving attention from the head of the judiciary, the Chief Justice,” Chipenzi said.

Chipenzi, a governance activist, said if justice was not done, it must be seen to be done.

He, however, doubted the outcome of Kambwili’s case if it proceeded in such a dramatic approach, especially if it goes against him due to the shadow boxing between him and the presiding magistrate.

“We also found it interesting how magistrate Simusimba refused to refer constitutional matters raised by Kambwili to the High Court for determination of constitutional matters. Magistrates action and conduct is contrary to the provisions of Article 128 (2) of the Republican Constitution which states: ‘…where a question relating to this Constitution arises in a court, the person presiding in that court shall refer the question to the Constitution Court’, end of quote,” Chipenzi said.

He said his organisation found it very unfair and a possible breach of the Constitution for magistrate Simusamba to refuse to refer the Constitutional matter raised by Kambwili to the Constitutional Court as instructed by the law.

Chipenzi said his role as presiding magistrate ended at hearing the constitutional question raised by the accused and his action as Justice end at referring the Constitutional question to the relevant courts rather than him assuming the role and duty of the Constitutional Court judges whether or not the issues raised by Kambwili were constitutional.

“We find magistrate Simusamba’s action and conduct on this one very bizarre and an affront to the Constitution and also raises issues of concern as to why he has found it difficult to recuse himself on this matter. It is the role of the Constitutional Court to determine whether or not the raised question had constitutional issues. If not, the case would still be referred back to him to continue with it,” Chipenzi said.

He said unless, he had vested interest in this matter, magistrate Simusamba must do a honourable thing and recuse himself so that an independent magistrate handles the matter while he battles his court case with Kambwili in which they sued each other.

“How can a goat which has raised concern over the decision by the lion to preside over its case expect justice and how can the presiding lion claim impartiality over the goat’s case which had a quarrel with the lion if the lion’s major interest is not to convict the goat and later eat it. To this end, we ask the Chief Justice to end this judicial drama and help restore some semblance of justice in this case by asking magistrate Simusamba to recuse himself and reallocate the case to another magistrate,” said Chipenzi.