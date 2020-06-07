Headline Matters with Chambwa: Kill the bill

It has been quiet around Manda Hill area. Not that Manda Hill Shopping Mall or Arcades have not been receiving the required number of shoppers. That is of no consequence to me, where Headline Matters is concerned.

But quiet in the sense that parliamentary business was suspended on March 19, 2020, thanks or no thanks to COVID-19. To a Mongu or Kabompo fellow who can’t relate to this, I mean Parliament Buildings are situated around Manda Hill area. But after tomorrow, everything will be back in place; business in the House will resume. Don’t ask me about social distancing!

What will headline this sitting, once again, is the nefarious Bill No. 10 of 2019. So far, a lot has been said about this bill and attempting to advocate, in detail, for its death will be trite. But what should be the fate of this reprehensible bill? The DEAL must be ‘KILL the BILL.’ For now let’s stand STILL, as we wait. Do I need to apologise, as per the trend in town? I have no certificate in irrationality!

#Killthebill

For the next version of Headline Matters, check The Mast on Sunday.

For reactions, text only to: +26 0977-238451

You can also like my Facebook page, Headline Matters with Chambwa.