Kalaba bemoans poverty in Lunga district

OPPOSITION Democratic Party president Harry Kalaba is “heart-broken” that an extraordinary Lunga district in Luapula Province is a neglected one.

He says the marshy district has “immense possibilities” for tourism investment.

Meanwhile, Kalaba strengthened acting chief Kasoma Lunga, as the chiefdom continues to mourn the substantive chief.

Lunga, principally on the swampy areas of Lake Bangweulu, was conferred a district status by president Michael Sata on November 8, 2011.

It used to be part of Samfya district and now has Samfya itself, Mpika, and Chilubi as neighbours.

Senior chief Kalima Nkonde, Kasoma Lunga, Bwalya Mponda and Nsamba are all found in Lunga district.

Transportation of paddy rice and fish are a dominant sight in Lunga.

First-time travel to the district from ‘harbours’ in Samfya, like Mpanta, is a mixed-bag; attention-grabbing and puzzling.

The landscape is all water and canoes and speed boats are all what are available on the Mpanta – Kasoma Lunga canal.

Kalaba and his delegation travelled to Lunga on Friday morning from Mpanta in Samfya.

He observed that the area had huge potential for tourism and promised that: “when DP comes into government, these are the possibilities which we are going to bring to light.”

“Lunga has a lot of potential and it breaks my heart to see that we can neglect a place like this with immense possibilities. If we brought the Egyptians in Lunga today, what’s the difference between the canals that they have in Egypt and the canals we have here? It’s because those are developed canals!” Kalaba said in an interview, aboard a speed boat.

“Not these jokes which we are seeing every day of bringing mealie meal, citenges [for distribution]. That rubbish will come to an end. Look at how people are struggling here! They are literally surviving in this place and yet we tell them politics year after year. With DP in government, that will not happen.”

He stressed that Lunga district ought to realise its full potential.

“It’s not enough to declare Lunga a district; what is sufficient is to bring out the possibilities within Lunga to their fore. Once that is done, the people of Lunga will begin participating in their economic emancipation like everybody else, as opposed to what we are seeing now,” he said.

“Now it’s just a joke; they (people in Lunga) are only used for elections and after that they are abandoned. We are going to change that narrative.”

On why he thought the current government had not done what he was saying, Kalaba argued that it could not do so because: “they are engrossed in politics.”

“They are always planning on how they want to win the next election. But they are not telling us why they should win the next election. There were dredgers which were bought for Lunga in this country. Where are those dredgers? Those who should have supplied have not supplied. It is in the Auditor General’s report,” Kalaba lamented.

“Stealing from the poor people like this! It’s a curse, so sad. It’s so heart-breaking and people get away with impunity simply because they have brought mealie meal. I’m praying that the people of Lunga this time will stand up and be counted.”

Meanwhile, Kalaba told Luapula Province and Lunga DP officials aboard the boat to massively mobilise the opposition party in Lunga.

After sailing for three and half hours, Kalaba arrived at Kasoma Lunga area and headed to the palace where he mourned chief Kasoma Lunga of the Unga people, who died on April 18 this year.

He told the acting chief and his family members to remain resolute, amidst the period of sorrow.

DP national women’s chairperson Marjory Mutakwa and deputy national secretary Vincent Chintu are in Kalaba’s Luapula entourage.