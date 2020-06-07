KALU ABOVE FAZ – CHILEMENA

FORGET about this local position of FAZ presidency, you are a great personality to continue pursuing this position, Marcha Chilemena has advised Kalusha Bwalya.

Commenting on former FAZ committee member Keegan Chipango’s advice to the football icon to move on and leave the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) presidency to younger administrators, Chilemena said Kalusha was at the level of Liberian President George Weah.

Chilemena, who also saved as FAZ committee member together with Chipango under Kalusha, said the 1988 African footballer belonged to CAF and FIFA levels.

“I absolutely agree with Keegan Chipango, Kalu is a great personality for him to continue pursuing the presidency of the Football Association of Zambia…I want to advise him and counsel him as his campaign manager of 2008 and 2012, please young man forget about this local position of FAZ presidency,” Chilemena, who is proprietor of Bola Zambia newspaper, said in an interview.

“You are above the FAZ presidency. You are a personality of CAF, a personality of COSAFA, a personality of the Eastern and Central Africa, a personality of the West African which is WAFA, the entire African continent. You are a profile player and also, a profile at FIFA. Leave these local situations because you are a personality that can be assigned by any country in the African continent. You are at the level of His Excellency the President of Liberia, George Weah.”

He said that he was not suggesting that Bwalya gets into politics but that he should forget above the FAZ presidency.

Chilemena asked Bwalya to turn to God and forgive those that might have offended him.

He said, equally, those that felt offended by Kalusha should forgive him.

“Kalu needs to be used by our country just like Liberia is using George Weah. I am not directly saying that Kalusha should get into politics, no. All I am saying is that he should forget about these local positions of FAZ presidency because he has been in CAF before. He has worked in FIFA committees, so those are the areas, the constituencies where he should find something that he can be assigned to,” he said.

“I urge CAF and FIFA to assign him. Just recently CAF president nominated him to be a sub-committee in Africa that will help identify talent from a lot of other countries in a sub-committee called African Football Development. And he was nominated when he was already outside FAZ. He calls me banensu, meaning my brother and I am his elder brother in terms of age…I am saying young man; never, never despair.”

Chilemena emphasised forgiveness as Bwalya moved on.

“We live in a Christian nation, and as Christians we must learn to forgive those that have hurt us; even if we will not meet them but we can forgive them by speaking to God…God says when one door is closed, He will open many more,” said Chilemena.

“To era is human, but to forgive is divine. So, I am appealing to all Zambians that feel offended by the things that were negative about Kalusha to forgive him. For, the Bible says if you cannot forgive, then you cannot be forgiven. In a Christian nation like we are, we are in only one nation and we should live as one Zambia one nation.”

Bwalya has fought without success to be on the ballot for the FAZ presidency where he was disqualified by an integrity test.

He took the matter to sports arbitration that still failed.