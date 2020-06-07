Nature is declining at an alarming rate – WWF

NATURE is declining at an alarming rate, says World Wide Fund for Nature Zambia country director Nachilala Nkombo.

And the Zambia Environmental Management Agency says there is strong evidence linking human-induced environmental changes resulting from deforestation, poorly managed wildlife and climate change to biodiversity loss, creating conditions that favour particular hosts, vectors, and/or pathogens.

In a joint statement to mark the World Environmental Day which fell on June 5

under the theme ‘Biodiversity: Time for Nature’, the two organisations stated that WED provides an opportunity to broaden the basis for an enlightened opinion and was a call to action for individuals, enterprises and communities to protect the environment.

They stated that biodiversity was the foundation that supports all life on earth and affects every aspect of human health and the environment.

The two organisations stated that the global COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates the interdependence of humans and webs of life in which they exist.

They stated when people destroy biodiversity, they destroy the system that supports human life.

“It is estimated that globally, about one billion cases of illness and millions of deaths occur every year from diseases caused by coronaviruses; and about 75 per cent of all emerging infectious diseases [are] transmitted to people by animals,” they stated.

Nkombo said investing in environmental sustainability serves as an insurance policy for health and human well-being.

She said a healthy environment means a healthy economy too.

Nkombo said COVID-19 was a wake-up call to humanity to change its ways and start doing things right.

She said respecting nature was for humanity’s own good.

“Deforestation, poor agricultural practices, dam and water bodies’ siltation, water and air pollution, wildlife poaching as well as poor waste management are serious environmental challenges that we face as a country. It is thus important to use this day to raise awareness,” she said.

“Nature is declining at an alarming rate, unprecedented in human history with over one million plant and animal species at risk of extinction. Wildlife populations have declined by 60 per cent globally in the last 40 years and in Zambia we have seen a decline in many of our wildlife species that have come under immense pressure due to poaching.”

Nkombo said in view of the increasing threat to the biodiversity at country level, arising from over-exploitation of the genetic resources, natural habitat loss, increased climate impacts and many other factors, there was need for a new deal for nature and people through a reaffirmation of clear country commitment towards reversing the loss of nature and the biodiversity through strengthening implementation of the convention on biodiversity.

“As we embark on a process of redefining the next set of our national development ambitions and targets, higher targets for not only climate change but also biodiversity are necessary and should be at the centre of national development planning and economic recovery strategy. Zambia must heighten its ambition to become #Nature Positive by 2030,” said Nkombo.

“As WWF, we have supported various activities to commemorate WED which include media programmes, materials production and a donation to the Department of National Parks and Wildlife aimed at empowering wildlife rangers as protectors of biodiversity. And we believe that information dissemination should be an on-going activity to achieve the desired goal of environmental sustainability. We therefore commit to sustainable partnerships with like-minded institutions.”

ZEMA corporate affairs manager Irene Lungu Chipili called for biodiversity restoration and revisiting the relationship with the environment.

“As a symbolic gesture in support of biodiversity, ZEMA has, through material support from cooperating partners, donated assorted food and other items to Chimfushi Chimpanzee Orphanage Reserve in Chingola. Chimfunshi is one of the oldest and largest chimpanzee reserves in the world housing 134 chimpanzees. The reserve also has an education centre used for research purposes by primatologists and students, and visiting school groups and tourists,” said Chipili.