6 Zambians evacuated from UAE

SIX Zambians have been evacuated from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the Zambian Consulate in Dubai facilitated for that.

On March 25, 2020, the UAE government closed its borders and all airports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then no one has been allowed to enter or leave that country unless with special approval from the authorities.

According to a statement released yesterday by second secretary accounts, Musonda Chella, the group that left the UAE on Thursday last week aboard Ethiopian Airlines, was expected to arrive in the country on Saturday June 6 at 14:30 hours.

“His Excellency Mr Duncan Mulima, Consul General at the Consulate of the Republic of Zambia in Dubai and Northern Emirates requested Ethiopian Airlines for assistance in repatriating the Zambian nationals stranded in United Arab Emirates. Among those stranded were Zambian students whose schools are currently closed, businessmen and

women who were in the country when the lockdown was implemented and individuals who have lost employment and businesses due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Chella.

“The authorities of the United Arab Emirates granted Special Permit to the Zambian government to evacuate the six nationals from Dubai to Lusaka, Zambia via Addis Ababa aboard Ethiopian Airlines on Thursday 4th June, 2020. The Consul General addressed the returnees at the Zambian Chancery before departure. In his address, Mr Mulima informed the returnees that the Zambian mission in United Arab Emirates was there for all Zambian citizens and residents. The Consul General emphasized the need for Zambians to register with the Consulate in

Dubai to enable the Mission have a full record of all Zambians living in the United Arab Emirates.”