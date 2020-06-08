Chilufya, Siliya return from quarantine

HEALTH minister Chitalu Chilufya and his information counterpart Dora Siliya have been discharged from quarantine after testing negative to the coronavirus.

Two weeks ago, Siliya informed the nation via Twitter that she had tested positive for COVID-19 while Secretary to Cabinet Simon Miti, during an update on the pandemic, announced that Dr Chilufya had tested positive.

He said the duo had immediately gone into a 14-day self-quarantine.

Giving a coronavirus update in Lusaka yesterday, Ministry of Health permanent secretary in charge of administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo said two successive tests were conducted on the ministers recently.

“I’m happy to inform you that the Minister of Health, honourable Dr Chitalu Chilufya and his counterpart at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting [Services], honourable Siliya who were both in isolation have been discharged after they both tested negative on two successive tests,” Mulalelo said. “…A total of 6,093 [cases] have successfully completed the 14-day mandatory quarantine. Furthermore, our response team has cleared as non-cases a total of 2,081 alerts notified.”

Meanwhile, Mulalelo said the country recorded 111 new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days, with three associated deaths.

“The outbreak in the country continues to evolve. We have recorded a hundred and eleven new cases out of 8,805 tests that have been undertaken since the last press briefing that was held seven days ago. These cases include 33 community screening; that is 11 from Lusaka, nine from Kitwe, nine from Nakonde, one from Chirundu, two from Mpongwe, and one from Kalulushi. Eight contacts to known positives, that is one from Ndola and seven from Lusaka,” she said.

“27 new cases through health facility screening; that is Lusaka 30, Ndola (seven), Mansa (five), Kafue (one), Kitwe (one). 14 healthcare workers; that is Arthur Davison Hospital in Ndola (six), Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital (three), Cancer Diseases Hospital (three), the Masaiti Isolation Centre (one), and Ndola Teaching Hospital (one). We also have 29 truck drivers: 10 from Nakonde, eight from Ndola, five from Chirundu, and six from Chadiza; making the total of 111.”

Mulalelo also outlined areas where the deceased were domiciled.

“In the past seven days we have also recorded three associated deaths on the Copperbelt, increasing our number to 10 total Covid deaths to date. These include a 47-year-old man – truck driver – who had a respiratory distress and went into coma for three days at Kitwe Teaching Hospital,” explained Mulalelo. “The other one was a 75-year-old woman who was admitted to Ndola Teaching Hospital with pneumonia. The third was a 40-year-old man with history of long-standing hypertension, HIV infection with poor adherence to treatment at Ndola Teaching Hospital.”

She said in the same period, 112 patients were discharged from isolation facilities.

Mulalelo said the cumulative number of discharges now stands at 1,200 out of 37,448 tests conducted so far which include 10 deaths and 988 recoveries.