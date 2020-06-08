Court of Appeal maintains Kapepa as Chief Kakumbi

THE Court of Appeal has directed that John Kunda Kapepa maintains his position as reigning Chief Kakumbi of the Kunda people until the determination of the matter in which he is challenging his dethronement by Senior Chief Nsefu.

COA judge Florence Lengalenga said she would allow the application by chief Kakumbi for the renewal of his application to be granted an injunction prohibiting Senior Chief Nsefu of the Kunda people from dethroning him as Chief Kakumbi.

This is in a matter where Kakumbi has sued Nsefu for dethroning him for allegedly refusing to consent to illegal land allocation by Chief Nsefu in his chiefdom.

Kapepa, who has sued Smart Sokhani Phiri in his capacity as Senior Chief Nsefu in the Lusaka High Court, is seeking a declaration that he is the current and reigning Chief Kakumbi of the Chikunda people in Mambwe district of Eastern Province.

Kapepa also sought an order of interim injunction restraining Senior Chief Nsefu, his servants, agents or whosoever from dethroning or attempting to dethrone him from the throne as Chief Kakumbi.

On 21 April 2020, justice Catherine Phiri discharged the injunction granted to Chief Kakumbi in January this year prohibiting Senior Chief Nsefu and his agents from dethroning and replacing Chief Kakumbi pending determination of the matter.

Judge Phiri said that the application for injunction lacked a cause of action.

“The plaintiff cannot be said to have a cause of action as the legal provision they seek to rely on is no longer available on our statute book. This application fails and is dismissed,” Justice Phiri said. “The ex-parte injunction granted earlier is discharged forthwith. Costs ordered for the defendant.”

However, Kakumbi asked the court to stay its decision pending his appeal to the Court of Appeal challenging its decision to discharge the injunction.

“I am not satisfied with the ruling of the High Court and I am desirous of appealing the said decision to the Court of Appeal and I have since filed into the registry of the Court of Appeal my notice and memorandum of appeal,” Kakumbi said.

He said as a result of the court’s ruling, Nsefu (in picture with President Edgar Lungu) had reported him to the Zambia Police who on April 28 went to his place as though he is a common criminal thereby infringing on his rights to challenge the illegal decision to dethrone him in the courts of law.

“I seek that the decision of the honourable court be stayed pending hearing of my appeal before the Court of Appeal so that my matter can be heard on its merits,” he said.

Kakumbi renewed the application for an order of interim injunction pursuant to Order 7 of the Court of Appeal Rules 2016 in the Court of Appeal

He submitted that his application was a proper case for the court to grant him the application, as damage he would suffer after losing his chieftainship could not be atoned for in damages.

However, Nsefu argued that Kakumbi’s application was disorganised as the summons filed into court purported to be a renewal of an injunction application, yet the body of the summons revealed that the actual relief which was being sought was for review and variation of the ruling of the High Court.

He said that there was no renewed application for an interim injunction pending before court and that what was before court was an application for review of the High Court ruling.

In her ruling, justice Lengalenga said since Kapepa was recognised by late president Frederick Chiluba and was duly gazetted as Chief Kakumbi on August 16, 2001 and was handed the instruments of power by Nsefu after being duly elected by the royal family, the question whether or not Nsefu has authority to dethrone him was to be determined at trial.

She said though Kakumbi was already dethroned by Nsefu, she was of the view that he is likely to suffer irreparable injury which cannot be atoned for by damages.

Justice Lengalenga said she found that the balance of convenience tilts in Kakumbi’s favour maintaining the status quo until the rights of the parties have been determined by the High Court.

“In the circumstances therefore, I am inclined to allow the application and I do allow it and direct that the applicant’s position as Chief Kakumbi be maintained until final determination of the matter in the court below (High Court) or until further order of the court,” said Justice Lengalenga.