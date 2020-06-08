Govt will continue identifying hard working civil servants – Lungu

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he will continue identifying and promoting hard working civil servants.

Speaking after he swore in newly appointed Eastern Province permanent secretary Veronica Mwiche yesterday, President Lungu said no one would be appointed without meeting the standard.

Before her appointment, Mwiche served as director (planning and information) at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

“My government will continue identifying hard working civil servants like yourself and reward them with promotion to such senior positions. You may recall that I recently swore in two other directors to the level of permanent secretaries. This is as it should be. There is no better way of motivating officers in the government other than promoting them from among their own rank and file,” said President Lungu. “Let me, however, emphasise as I always do, that appointments to senior government positions are carefully scrutinised and are on merit. You should, therefore, not disappoint me or indeed the people of Zambia who have placed their confidence in you. As you take up this new position, I urge you to take advantage of your 28 years of experience in government where you have specialised in strategic planning, policy formulation, organisational design and systems, to help turn around the social and economic fortunes of Eastern Province.”