High Court suspends Prime TV case, refers it to arbitration

THE Lusaka High Court has suspended proceedings and referred to arbitration the matter in which Prime TV is challenging government’s decision to cease all cooperation with it after it refused to air free adverts relating to COVID-19 owing to financial challenges.

Prime TV has cited the Attorney General Likando Kalaluka, Topstar Communications Company limited and MultiChoice Zambia limited in the matter seeking a declaration that the decision by government to cease all transactions and business with it is unconstitutional.

It is seeking an order that Topstar and MultiChoice cannot remove it from the platforms they manage at the direction of government.

Prime TV is also seeking among other reliefs an order quashing the decision of the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya to cease all cooperation with it and compensation for loss of income and business resulting from the statement of Topstar.

Topstar Communications had asked the High Court to halt proceedings and refer the matter to Arbitration.

Topstar in an affidavit in support of summons to refer matter to arbitration said the proceedings commenced against it were in conflict with the arbitration clause and should be stayed pending determination from the arbitrator.

Topstar said the relationship between it and Prime TV was that of a commercial nature and was governed by a service legal agreement signed on January 29, 2019.

“The petitioner has breached the service legal agreement and continues to do so on the part of Topstar through the institution of the petition in the High Court where it is claiming compensation for loss of income and business,” said Topstar.

But Prime TV proprietor Gerald Shawa opposed the application by Topstar and argued that the service level agreement between the TV station and Topstar was a commercial dispute agreement.

He indicated that Topstar did not invoke the arbitration clause when it wrote to Prime Television on March 27 this year, informing the TV station that it was being removed from its platform, following a directive from Siliya that all government institutions should desist from engaging with Prime TV.

Shawa said that the service level agreement between Prime TV and Topstar does not extent to constitutional matters such as the ones before court.

In its skeleton arguments in support of the affidavit in opposition, Prime TV argued that its rights under Article 20 have been infringed and therefore, relate to enforcement of the Bill of rights.

“The petition does not seek to determine a contractual dispute but alleges that the State and Topstar’s actions have violated the petitioner’s rights as well as the right of its viewers to freedom of expression as provided under Article 20 of the constitution,” the TV station argued.

Prime TV contended that that Arbitration Act No. 19 of 2000 recognises the limitation of arbitration in settling matters like the ones before court.

It added that Article 28 of the constitution provides that if any person alleges that any of the provisions of Article 11 and 26 has been or are likely to be contravened, then without prejudice, that person may apply for redress to the High Court.

“Your petitioner in this matter alleges that in the process of complying with a directive that infringes on the rights of the petitioner, Topstar perpetuated the violation of freedom of expression which had financial implications,” Prime TV stated.

“Where a person violates the rights of another and in the process of the violation the victim sustains financial loss, there is a proper and legitimate claim for compensation of loss of income.”

It stated that the issues in the petition were not contemplated by the parties and therefore the arbitration clause could not be invokedt o determine the dispute.

Prime TV added that the Arbitration Act says that arbitration agreements were only applicable to matters that fall within the scope of what was contemplated by the parties.

In her ruling dated June 5, 2019, justice Catherine Phiri said the arguments by Prime TV opposing reference of the matter to arbitration does not fall within the ambit of the reasons that the court might rely on to refuse to refer the matter to arbitration.

“In view of the forgoing and being satisfied that the applicants and the second respondents (Topstar’s) agreement contains an arbitration clause, the application by Topstar is granted,” judge Phiri said.

“It is hereby ordered that the proceedings in this matter are stayed and the matter is referred to arbitration.”