Lungu tolerates, feeds tribalism – Jere

MATHEWS Jere says the ruling PF has adopted ethnicity as a campaign strategy.

Jere, the Livingstone UPND member of parliament, challenged President Edgar Lungu to desist from using tribalism for political expediency.

“As UPND, we take great exception at Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national coordinator Chanda Kabwe’s tribal and divisive comments about the people of Southern Province. Saying that the people of Southern Province have always been a problem in terms of governance is not only being narrow-minded and bigoted but has the capacity to divide the country and set it on a dangerous path,” Jere said, in a statement yesterday. “We would like to remind the Patriotic Front that the genocide that claimed hundreds of thousands of innocent lives in Rwanda started with divisive, retrogressive and hateful statements such as those issued by Mr Kabwe. As a party, we are greatly concerned with the tribal stance that the PF and its surrogates continue to use. The continued use of tribalism in PF’s campaigns confirms that they have adopted ethnicity as a campaign strategy.”

He noted that senior PF members and ministers are on record and have continued to issue tribal statements “without as much as a word of rebuke from Mr Edgar Lungu”.

“What this tells the nation is that all this tribal talk and hatred being perpetrated by the PF leaders has the blessings of the PF Central Committee and Mr Lungu himself. In short, we hold the view that the country has seen an escalation in tribalism because President Lungu is a tribalist who waits to ride on ethnic divisions for political ends,” Jere said. “We challenge Mr Lungu to fire ministers Nkandu Luo, Christopher Yaluma, senior party member like Chanda Nyela and PF cadre-civil servant Chanda Kabwe for tribalism. If Mr Lungu does not take action, then we will take it that he is actually sanctioning it.”

He urged Zambians to remain united and rise above the PF’s tribalism and embrace ethnic diversity.

“We are all one whether Bemba, Ngoni, Tonga, Luvale, Kaonde, Lozi, Lunda or indeed any other tribe. Only backward and narrow-minded people view others through the lense of tribe. As Zambians, we need to condemn tribalism whenever and wherever it shows its ugly head,” said Jere. “We further challenge President Lungu to desist from using tribalism for political expediency. Just like political violence, as UPND, we believe that it takes only one word from Mr Lungu to stop it. The only reason why tribalism continues to show its ugly head is that Mr Lungu tolerates it and feeds it.”