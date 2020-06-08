Mulenga Besa: a pioneer in administrative law in Zambia

This is a review of “Administrative Law and Process: Cases and Commentaries” (Lusaka: Chribwa Publishers, 2020, 270 pages) by Mr Mulenga Besa, a Lecturer at Zambian Open University School of Law, where I also teach; a declaration of interest. This is a very important and pioneering book in Zambia on Administrative Law. You recall that first and second generation legal scholars lamented that there were no Zambian legal materials for teaching purposes when they came on the scene and had to create those teaching materials. The teaching raw material being referred to is either collected and digested case law-bound in books, or texts exposing the already existing bound case books. If you examine the Bibliography in Mulenga Besa’s new book, there is no existing or listed book or article on Administrative Law in Zambia written by a Zambian or foreigner. Did Mulenga Besa miss some? If you examine the list of cases referred to and extracted in the book itself, you will find a lot of seminal cases on administrative law in Zambia. It is in that sense that Mulenga Besa is a true pioneer on Administrative Law in Zambia, assembling the most important cases on administrative law in Zambia, alongside their English and other Common Law parentage. He further puts in context the precedential value embodied in these decisions. This makes work easy for law students, lecturers, lawyers and judges to pinpoint the importance and hierarchical position of that precedent in their work and then move on to the next point.

Mulenga Besa’s pioneering book is set out in the following chapters: 1. Administrative Law and Process, 2. Public Administrative Bodies, 3.Administrative Justice: The Court System, 4. Administrative Justice: Code of Conduct for Judges, 5. Control of Administrative Functions, 6. The Public Protector: Functions, Powers, and Procedures, 7. Judicial Review of Administrative Functions, 8. Bodies Amenable to Judicial Review, 9. Grounds for Judicial Review and Remedies, 10. Remedies in Judicial Review.

In each of the chapters, Mulenga Besa deploys the most important judicial precedents that have pronounced on that area of law. The entire book is peppered with extensive quotations from leading cases which makes the work on Administrative Law very easy for researchers, students, lecturers, lawyers and judges. It is also a textbook case in legal citation to avoid plagiarism.

While the whole book is excellent, my favourite chapters are chapter one where he defines what Administrative Law is and what its sources are and what its distinction from Constitutional law is; chapter four where he deals with the whole fracas of judicial independence and autonomy and the infrastructure thereto; chapter seven which is the gravamen of the book which deals with judicial review of Administrative Functions; chapter nine dealing with Grounds for Judicial Review and Remedies and Chapter ten on Remedies in Judicial Review. You can read and reread this book and learn something new every time.

Zambia has a shortage of legal scholars and legal academic fraternity. Very few people in academia have time to really sit down and promptly review or peer-review someone’s work. I gave some people my book to peer-review, in 2016. I am still waiting from some of them. Mulenga Besa was lucky indeed to have the book peer-reviewed by Honourable Mr. Justice E. Mulembe of the Constitutional Court of Zambia and the eminent Professor Simon Kulusika of the Zambian Open University School of Law. I have no doubt that these profound legal scholars contributed to the improvement of the then manuscript of this book. Justice Mulembe is well published as an academic in his former life. I just reviewed Professor Kulusika’s new book on Criminal Law in yesterday’s (June 7, 2020) the Sunday Times of Zambia. Professor Kulusika is a prolific expert in Criminal Law.

Mulenga Besa in this book tends to represent in my interpretation as a true judicial legal positivist. This black letter law stance is very useful for students, who ought to know the law first before they venture into their own trajectories. Black letter law is also good for lawyers in court. “A good lawyer knows the law, a great lawyer knows the judge” as I always insist. Legal positivism however, has limits but that is a discussion for another day. I have to introduce the subject here, however. Throughout this book Mulenga Besa’s position and rightly so as a Pioneer is this, “This is how the judges ruled in this case, this is the holding, and let’s leave it there”. Let’s take the case of Harry Nkumbula (1973) for example, which continues to reck havoc on judicial review of political policy decisions. Nkumbula had sought to stop by way of Judicial Review the continuation of the Commission of Inquiry from inquiring into the establishment of the One Party State. Nkumbula argued that his constitutional rights to association and related rights would be violated. The Court of Appeal dismissed the case, in 1973, but with reverberating consequences today in 2020. I call this a very bad precedent case. Judges must be alive to the imperatives of democracy and what the Constitution directs them to do. Mulenga Besa’s comment on this, after a lengthy extract from the Court of Appeal Decision is simply this, “the judgments in cases of exemptions to judicial review on grounds that the matters being sought for quashing or order of other declarations, show that courts have endeavoured in their judicial functions to assert their powers within scope, conferred on them by law and where appropriate, have refused jurisdiction so as to remain within the domain of separation of powers. Administrative decisions are therefore amenable to review but not issues of policy” (p.231). I respectfully disagree with my colleague. But what if issues of political policy are to eviscerate constitutional rights as in Bill 10(2019), should the judges not intervene on grounds of separation of powers when the very role of the judiciary is to protect the constitution and constitutional rights? This school of legal positivism in Zambia is entrenched, espoused by such legal Luminaries as Elias Munshya and upcoming lawyers and scholars like Edwin Mbewe 11, and many others. They would not find company with a famous Australian Judge, Michael Kirby who favoured a measure of judicial activism to protect constitutional rights from political policy encroachments. See, Michael Kirby, “Judicial Activism”.

Let a hundred flowers of legal debate blossom in Zambia. For any research on Administrative Law and the most important cases to date in Zambia in Administrative Law, Mulenga Besa’s book is where to start ploughing the field from. Having authored a first book on Constitutional Law in Zambia, and now with this book on Administrative Law, Mulenga Besa is developing into a seasoned legal scholar and these are the two subjects he teaches in, in law school. Lawmakers and the academy, you have an expert on call if you need one.

Dr Munyonzwe Hamalengwa lectures in Criminal Law, Law of Evidence and Research Methodologies and Writing in Law.