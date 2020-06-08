Opposition MPs in parliament for vitumbuwa, tea – Lusambo

KABUSHI PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo says opposition MPs are only in Parliament to eat vitumbuwa and drink tea.

Lusambo said opposition parliamentarians were only in the House to save the interests of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

He said this on Saturday evening during a live Radio programme at Sun FM.

“Let me tell you about these opposition MPs. When they go to New Kasama [Hichilema’s residence], there is nothing that can comes from these guys. When they walk out of Parliament, instead of going home, they go to eat vitumbuwa and drink tea. These guys like vitumbuwa,” Lusambo said. “When you look at them ‘nabena’ (they have gained weight) because of eating vitumbuwa fya ba Mr Speaker [Patrick Matibini]. So when they walk out, their interest is to eat vitumbuwa.”

He said opposition MPs were not supporting Bill 10 without any reason.

“So when you see these people just know that they are there for tea. They have gained weight,” Lusambo said. “I am not decampaigning the UPND, I’m just answering. Look, Hakainde Hichilema has been having sleepless nights because he wants me fired. I know very well Hakainde Hichilema when he was selling the mines, even the cows in the mines, I don’t know where they are now. But Hakainde Hichilema knows these things.”

He said Hichilema was not morally upright to stand as president of Zambia.

“The ones with answers on the sufferings of the people is Hakainde Hichilema. Let him tell us how he has caused the suffering. It is unfair to say it is Edgar Lungu,” Lusambo said.

He also claimed he was not in any way threatening the youths in Lusaka.