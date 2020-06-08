‘The corruption that you are eating today will soon kill you’

Fr Andrew Mukosa has warned corrupt government leaders that the corruption that they are “eating” today will soon kill them.
“You are rotting with it and your smell will be so bad,” says Fr Mukosa. “Most of those we thought are our parents have decided to keep quiet on these issues, simply because they have received proceeds from this corruption by our government leaders. To our leaders in all spheres you will eat corruption, it will soon kill you. You have grown into monsters of greed and selfishness, it will not take you anywhere. I tell you, you are rotting with it and your smell will be so bad. I have older people who always tell me to pray. However, I feel it’s not enough just to fulfill the obligations. The dogs will eat you if you are a corrupt leader, be it in Church or in the State, you will never be happy. You will go to hell, and the devil will receive you.”
What do we mean by corruption?
Political corruption is the use of powers by government officials or their network contacts for illegitimate private gain. Forms of corruption vary, but include bribery, extortion, cronyism, nepotism,
parochialism, patronage, influence peddling, graft, and embezzlement. Corruption may facilitate criminal enterprise such as drug trafficking, money laundering, and human trafficking, though it is not restricted to these activities. Misuse of government
power for other purposes, such as repression of political opponents and general police brutality, is also considered political corruption. Over time, corruption has been defined differently. For example, in a simple context, while performing work for a government or as a representative, it is unethical to accept a gift. Any free gift could be construed as a scheme to lure the recipient towards some biases. In most cases, the gift is seen as an intention to seek certain favours such as work promotion, tipping in order to win a contract.
A state of unrestrained political corruption is known as a kleptocracy, literally meaning rule by thieves.
In politics, corruption undermines democracy and good governance by flouting or even subverting formal processes. Corruption in elections and in the legislature reduces accountability and distorts representation in policymaking; corruption in the judiciary compromises the rule of law; and corruption in public administration results in the inefficient provision of services.
It violates a basic principle of republicanism regarding the centrality of civic virtue. More generally, corruption erodes the institutional capacity of government if procedures are disregarded, resources are siphoned off, and public offices are bought and sold. Corruption undermines the legitimacy of government and such democratic values as trust and tolerance.
Corruption and bribery can adversely impact trust in institutions. Corruption can also impact government’s provision of goods and services. It increases the costs of goods and services which arise from efficiency loss. In the absence of corruption, governmental projects might be cost-effective at their true costs, however, once corruption costs are included projects may not be cost-effective.
No country is immune to corruption. The abuse of public office for private gain erodes people’s trust in government and institutions, makes public policies less effective and fair, and siphons taxpayers’ money away from schools, roads, and hospitals.
While the wasted money is important, the cost is about much more. Corruption corrodes the government’s ability to help grow the economy in a way that benefits all citizens.
But the political will to build strong and transparent institutions can turn the tide against corruption.
Political will can turn the tide against corruption.
Fighting corruption requires political will to create strong fiscal institutions that promote integrity and accountability throughout the public sector.
Curbing corruption is a challenge that requires persevering on many fronts, but one that pays huge dividends. It starts with political will, continuously strengthening institutions to promote integrity and accountability.
