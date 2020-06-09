NDC chief rubbishes Copperbelt defections

NDC Copperbelt chairman George Sichula says defections that the PF claims have affected his party are the stage-managed schemes he previously warned about and should not be taken seriously.

In a statement following the widely talked about defections by PF Copperbelt chairman Nathan Chanda, Sichula said it was unfortunate that President Edgar Lungu was being misled that the ruling party was still in command in the province.

“A few days ago, I forewarned people about a forthcoming PF stage managed defection to claim that NDC is losing membership to PF. That small number you saw was less than 150 people from PF and not NDC. It was meant to create an impression that the PF provincial leadership is working like they always claim. I feel pity for President Lungu because this team which was supposed to be fired after losing election to NDC in Roan Constituency is still painting the same picture that things are still okay for PF in the Copperbelt,” Sichula said.

He said just like his provincial leaders did not tell him the truth about the status quo in Roan Constituency, President Lungu is being deluded.

Sichula warned the PF that the volcano was yet to erupt and that when it does, President Lungu would know that he is being hoodwinked.

“You made the whole bunch of ministers to bring their cash and danced ‘Dununa’ reverse melody without telling your bosses that there was a volcano burning, and was about to erupt. Bembas say, ‘Imputi Isula taibula kubwekeshapo’. Ask OP to get the facts straight. Copperbelt is sour and on fire. You can’t separate suffering from this name PF, the two are synonymous.”

Sichula, however, clarified that the only member NDC lost was Bernard Mwila who happened to be his youth chairman but that the party was steps ahead of him because it had information that he had received money from Chanda in an effort to destabilise the party.

He noted that “if you see a party start stage- managing defections to mislead people into believing that they are popular, then know that their days are kaput.”

“I earlier told him that president Kambwili received information from the security that he collected some cash from Nathan Chanda to destabilise the strongest party on the Copperbelt NDC. This was the only thing I spoke to him about on the phone. Later he defected to PF without clearing this allegation. We wish him well. Remember, the strength of a crocodile is in the water. We are in the Copperbelt waters,” Sichula said adding, “They say, ‘Every dog has a day’. Your stage managed defection with a young man who once was a member of NDC, Mubanga, has not yielded anything.”

He said NDC was still intact and has not developed cracks.

Sichula said an elephant cannot stop drinking water because a dog is barking.

He urged NDC members on the Copperbelt go and line up to receive defection money whenever and wherever they heard PF planning defections.

“Mwachepa sana, PF is already dead, these are MMD tricks they used to apply during Rupiah Banda’s time. They won every election, councillors and MPs were bought to defect but time came, they drunk their own concoction in 2011. Let me advice you on the best Copperbelt approach; deal with corruption, bad economy, unemployment, gold scums, fire some ministers stealing, put sanity in the mines, stop respecting Chinese more than Zambians, then you can have the Copperbelt,” Sichula said.

He wished that his party would be given an opportunity to show PF their numbers on ‘DeadNBC’ (ZNBC)

He said what was shown on television could only be organised by an ordinary NDC section chairman.

Sichula lamented that unfortunately his party cannot be given an opportunity to have meetings openly like the PF was doing.

“Ulubuli lwakwikata na COVID-19, wait for next year, we promise you another volcano, the whole Copperbelt,” said Sichula.