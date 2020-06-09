Only corrupted minds support Bill 10 – Kasauta

BWEENGWA UPND member of parliament Michelo Kasauta says only corrupted minds can support a retrogressive Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019.

Kasauta yesterday said he would never support the “stupid” Bill 10.

“The claim by Tutwa Ngulube when he featured on Diamond TV that I, Michelo Kasauta, and my Chikakanta counterpart Mwiinga Kabwe that we were pulling some fellow UPND MPs not to walk out of Parliament when the bill was tabled [in the last session] is a brutal lie. Us were trying to negotiate with people that remained that ‘let’s go out’ and not that we wanted to remain,” Kasauta said.

He said Bill 10 had been rejected by all well-meaning Zambians.

“Tutwa is a useless boy, we are not stupid to support such a bill being supported by people of thin mind. It’s only corrupted minds that can support such a retrogressive bill. Majority of Bweengwa citizens are hardworking, we can’t sink so low to support such a bill which is going to bring dictatorship. And already we are under dictatorship rule meaning the situation is going to worsen,” Kasauta said. “Tutwa must apologise to Zambians for telling lies on Diamond TV. He has no shame to tell lies in front of cameras. He is just a PF cadre who is only interested in his stomach and not the interest of majority poor Zambians.

Tutwa is just trying to bring division in UPND by alleging that me and Mr Mwiinga support Bill 10.” He urged Zambians to be careful with propaganda peddled by the PF.

Kasauta said the UPND would always stand by majority Zambians.

“I want to urge all UPND parliamentarians and the independent ones to stand by the people by rejecting Bill 10,” Kasauta said.

Meanwhile, Kasauta said Zambians were fast becoming foreigners in their own country.

“We are fast becoming foreigners in our own country. I have never heard any PF minister condemning foreigners like the Chinese when they wrong citizens in this country but I have heard several PF ministers attacking and discriminating its fellow Zambians especially the people of Southern Province even when they have not done anything wrong,” Kasauta said.

He claimed that foreigners were darlings of the PF ministers while citizens were being harassed day and night.

“They must tell us what wrong we have done to deserve such harsh treatment in our own country. When foreigners happen to wrong the owners of this country they are not told to apologise but any wrong against a foreigner you are told to apologise. Apologizing for what?” Kasauta asked.

“Our children in Southern Province are being discriminated on NRC (National Registration Card) issuance. It takes 30 days for them to get an NRC but in other provinces it just takes about 10 to 30 minutes an NRC is issued. Why are they discriminating us like this? We never saw this under [Dr Kenneth] Kaunda, [Frederick] Chiluba, [Levy] Mwanawasa, and [Rupiah] Banda regimes. But this thing just come under PF.”

He said people were ready to pay for their freedom if that was what the PF wanted.

“We have got gold in our provinces, we have got copper, milk, beef, so we can pay these people if there is anything wrong we have done to them because the way we are being discriminated against it’s not good. People are no longer free in this country because there is a prefect called Bowman Lusambo who will tell them to apologize for whatever they say,” Kasauta said.

He urged Zambians not to fear dictators.

“Lusambo must shut up and allow citizens to be free. This country is not for PF but Zambians. Let’s fear God and not individuals. When you are given power try by all means to do the right thing and have respect for citizens because they are the owners of the country. This PF regime can no longer manage to run the country well because they were tired. These people are tired and must rest,” said Kasauta.