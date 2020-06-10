Banda details PF brutality against UPND, opposition

ANDREW Banda says UPND in government will not tolerate or entertain cadreism in markets, bus stations and/or taxi ranks.

Responding to PF media directors Sunday Chanda and Antonio Mwanza, Banda, former first secretary at the Zambian Mission in Italy, said straight after forming government, courtesy of the Zambian people and by God’s grace, the UPND shall immediately empower Zambian youths with various skills by training them and assisting them with finances to create jobs for themselves.

He said those who the new government would train would be assisted to get jobs in government and elsewhere.

Banda, a senior member of the UPND, noted that Cadreism was what eventually breads violence in political parties, especially when leaders sponsor it like is the case in PF today.

“The above position by UPND on cadreism is how this can be eradicated. The purpose for this very important rebuttal is for me to respond to consistent and regular attacks by the PF propaganda machinery spearheaded by Sunday Chanda and young Antonia Mwanza. Personally, I had great respect for Antonio, especially when he was a student leader at UNZA, as well as opposition spokesperson for the FDD. Unfortunately, he has completely become a disaster in the ruling PF for reasons known to the Zambian public. As for Sunday, most Zambians, including founder members of PF, know exactly how he used to disparage them crudely together with its founding father late Michael Chilufya Sata in conjunction with his colleague, late Chanda Chimba the 3rd, who unfortunately died a lonely and painful death,” Banda said.

He wondered how the entire PF leadership could entertain regular and consistent hate speech against one citizen, Hakainde Hichilema, and his tribe, and his political party, UPND.

He said what Chanda and Mwanza should be doing is to be engaging UPND on matters that affect Zambians such as hunger, poverty, unemployment, high electricity tariffs and load-shedding and the high levels of crime and violence, among others.

“I wish to warn Sunday Chanda that if he continues behaving in the manner he is continuing to do, by preaching hate speech against HH, his tribe and indeed our party UPND, I shall have no choice but to expose how he crudely disparaged the PF, and its leader, the late Mr Michael Chilufya Sata, before the 2011 presidential and general elections while he was in the MMD,” Banda said.

He reminded Zambians that last week Mwanza issued a very strong and unfair statement to the effect that UPND was a violent party, illustrating less than 12 incidences allegedly instigated by UPND in the past, one of them being the “Mapatizya Formula”.

Banda said in his 30-year political life, he has never promoted politics of violence, but a promoter or advocate of persuasive politics.

“The ‘Mapatizya formula’, Zambians may wish to know, is that during the Mapatizya by-election of 9th June 2005, the MMD sent heavily armed thugs led by Paul Moonga, Jeff Kaande, late Manjata Jr and others from Intercity and Kulima Tower to go and intimidate and beat up people of that constituency in the belief that they would win votes. The MMD was very desperate to win a seat in Southern Province. Unfortunately, for them, they were neutralised by vigilant UPND cadres who had gone to the extent of infiltrating them by wearing their regalia, camping and eating with them in their camps and pretended to be part of their campaign team,” Banda recalled.

He recollected that the MMD had the instruments of power – the police and intelligence service on their side but wondered why the police did not do a professional job by arresting, prosecuting those that could have been found wanting.

Banda said the MMD instigated the violence in the Mapatizya by-election.

He added that Chanda and Mwanza should also know that Zambia’s colonisers used all sorts of force, including killing to intimidate Zambians in order to continue in power.

“They went further and introduced the Public Order Act in order to stop black people from having meetings in the same manner the PF is doing to UPND today, and, stupidly believed a black man would never rule Zambia. People power reigned and a black African leader in Dr Kenneth Kaunda emerged as President of Zambia. We appreciate the two young men, Sunday and Antonio were still not born and their sponsors may also not know the history of this country for obvious reasons. UNIP in 1990/91 did the same. They never believed that there could be a change of government by Zambians in the 1991 elections. What happened? They lamentably lost to MMD and Fredrick Chiluba whom they disparaged and called all sorts of names,” he said.

Banda said UNIP had one of the most vicious propaganda machinery and crude vigilantes who worked very hard to ensure MMD lost.

He said the propaganda machinery of UNIP used to label the MMD leadership as a bunch of thieves, drug dealers that lacked experience and that their leader Chiluba was a Congolese.

But despite all that, the Zambians did not buy the propaganda and beat UNIP by 75 per cent, a result which shocked them, Africa and the world.

“The MMD had a very augmented propaganda machinery, which was led by no other than Sunday Chanda himself and his late friend Chanda Chimba the 3rd, who did a lot of damage using disparaging means as earlier explained above. They went on to say Mr Sata was a simple grade seven, a former simple constable in the British Police Force, he was a simple porter at Paddington Railway Station in London; that he was a puppet of Muzungus; that he was a thief; a thug and ruthless element who was a danger to the Zambian people. The two media directors of PF today, I am certain know what happened in 2011, especially Sunday, the PF and Mr Sata went on to beat MMD hands down despite the advantage of incumbency and support from the police and intelligence service,” Banda said.

He noted that history had a tendency of repeating itself.

He lamented that sadly, Chanda and Mwanza were practicing what the past regimes did by scandalising Hichilema and UPND as tribalists, Satanist, angels of death, inexperienced violent people, who wanted to take over power using unlawful means.

Banda said despite all the propaganda, UPND has continued to gain and share with PF 98 per cent of the vote based on 2016 presidential and general elections.

“In 2016 elections, UPND got 1,760,347 and PF 1,860,877 votes with a difference of 100,530 votes despite the rigging. The other 2 per cent were scored by other opposition parties, implying that Zambians are not interested in Sunday and Antonio’s propaganda and with what is happening, economically, politically, socially and otherwise in Zambia, PF are in trouble to state the fact,” he said.

Banda said PF, instead, were the violent grouping.

He catalogued over 30 incidences to back his claim that Zambia’s ruling party, the PF was violent.

He recalled that in Eastern Province, gun wielding PF thugs discharged live ammunition in Magazine compound and Chipata Central Police and officers scampered in all directions during the Magani (PF) vs Ruben Mtolo (MMD) by-election in which UPND supported MMD.

He recollected that he was abducted by gun wielding PF thugs and badly assaulted during the Mkaika by-election where Peter Phiri beat David Phiri, the PF candidate by over 9000 votes against 1000.

In Sinda, Banda said PF thugs attacked UPND members in 2016 during a ward by-election.

“Mkomba by-election in Lundazi, PF commandeered a USAID vehicle attached to Ministry of Community Development, attacked UPND supporters in that ward. One family was badly beaten to near death by their thugs; among others. Attack on Eastern Province chairman Paul Thole, IPS victor Mbuzi and Post news reporter Sukwa in Vubwi by PF thugs who even urinated in his mouth, which is inhuman. PF thugs’ attack on UPND members who were mobilising the party in Petauke recently,” Banda said.

He also detailed the attack on Eastern Province Provincial youth Chairman by PF thugs at Kapata bus station

In Lusaka, Banda remembered that in the presence of Republican Vice-President Inoge Wina, PF cadres attacked a young lady and supporter of UPND and almost raped her in full view of the police.

He also recalled the shooting of Graver Matapa, a UPND supporter in Mtendere as well as an attack on his party members in Chilanga by-election by PF thugs.

“The attack by PF at the funeral of Clancy Zulu, a free-lance journalist at memorial park. The attack of UPND campaign team in Mtendere during 2016 by-election. The attack on UPND funeral procession during the burial of Lawrence Banda, who was shot dead in Kaoma by known PF cadres. Also attack on UPND offices in Kabwata by PF thugs where two vehicles were burnt to ashes…the attack on HH at the Soli traditional ceremony where food for guests was grabbed and munched in full view of VIPs who included the Paramount Chief of the Ngoni people, among others.”

On the Copperbelt, Banda remembered that UPND leader Hichilema was attacked at Sun Radio FM station in Ndola and had to escape through the roof.

Banda also mentioned PF thugs’s attack on Hichilema at Ndola Catholic Church as well as at Mukuba hotel; attack on UPND members and burning of their offices; attack on UPND and NDC members in the Roan by-election.

And Northern Province in 2015, Banda said PF cadres attacked a helicopter in Shiwangandu Constituency against international aviation laws.

“HH attacked in Kasama when he was on his way to visit Paramount Chief Chitimukulu and was hounded out like a bandit by the police at night while in the Lupososhi by-election there was again violence against UPND,” Banda remembered.

He also mentioned the recent Chilubi by-elections violence and Muchinga Province violence instigated by PF provincial chairman Alex Simwelu and Mpika District Commissioner, among others.

And in Western Province during the Sesheke by-election, Banda recalled that PF thugs were transported, armed, accommodated and fed to cause trouble in that by-election but no arrests were made but instead two senior police officers were retired in national interest for doing a professional undertaking.

Banda also remembered the shooting of Lawrence Banda in Kaoma and attack on UPND by PF thugs during the Mangango by-election.

He also detailed attack on Hichilema by PF thugs in Mongu were one of the UPND supporters was hit with a plank to near death.

Other places were UPND have been victims of PF attack according to Banda include in Southern Province in the Livingstone by-election and in Central Province in the Katuba by-election.

“Luapula, North Western, haven’t been spared either by PF. The incidences are almost endless. Other opposition parties and organisations have not been speared either… attack on Miles Sampa by PF thugs when he went to lunch his DP political in Ndola. Others are attacks on Kabwe council workers who were demonstrating for their non-payments of their salaries for months among others by known PF cadres,” Banda said.

He also remembered the attack on Patriots for Economic Progress leader Sean Tembo by PF thugs during a peaceful protest against the government’s purchase of 42 fire tenders worth $42 million and the attack on Harry Kalaba and smashing of his rear windscreen of his vehicle when he was on a trip to mobilise his party in Kasempa.

He also highlighted the violent attack on eminent lawyers at Pamodzi hotel discussing a bill 10 discussion.

“The list is endless. As I conclude, this elaborate statement, I wish to appeal to the PF leadership that instead of them sponsoring Sunday and Antonio to preach hate and promote violence against the UPND, the following should be done considering we only have 14 months away from 2021 presidential and parliamentary elections in the interest of all Zambians,” Banda said.

He called for dialogue and for PF thug to be disarmed immediately.

Banda also called for the arrest and prosecution of those found wanting.

“The Public order Act must be done away with to allow for a free and fair 2021 presidential, general elections. Bill 10 must be done away with, otherwise, the country is headed for blood shed.”