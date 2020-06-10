Lungu on tight rope over Bill 10 – Kapili

A ZAMBIAN citizen has observed that President Edgar Lungu is walking on a tight rope over Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019.

Gibson Kapili wondered what was really motivating President Lungu and team to get the bill passed at all cost.

“Never before in the Zambian history of constitution making have we seen so much anxiety on part of ruling party in desiring constitution amendments go through amidst fear in citizens about negative impact new constitution enactment will bring to a country,” Kapili told The Mast. “Parliament reopens on 9th June 2020. Is our democracy and wellbeing going to be messed up by only 112 MPs out of 18 million Zambians? The stakes are now higher than ever before, the clock is fast ticking and to retain power is dependent on enactment of Bill 10. Millions of kwachas are being offered and promised to seemingly weaker MPs seen to be without a conscience. It is now for sale to highest bidder.”

Kapili said now was the time for churches and other stakeholders to stop PF from mutilating the Constitution.

He observed that, “Some MPs are being made blind through promissory notes of adoption, without realising that they are voting themselves out if Bill 10 goes through.”

“If there was a time that churches needed to unite and have national prayers or citizens protest for being taken for granted it is now, and not towards 2021 elections. The need to stop PF from further destruction is self-evident now than ever before,” he said further. “During late president [Frederick] Chiluba´s bid for a third term MMD ministers and MPs came out openly against the manoeuvre. I hope this time it will be the same with PF MPs. Fear and greediness will not override them. PF has coerced a number of MPs into groupthink, bullied and lied to stakeholders, suppressed the truth and manipulated the constitution making process using the acts and standing orders of Parliament.”

He highlighted three articles in the bill that were crucial to President Lungu.

“There are three articles that are close to PF supreme leader´s heart, which he wants urgently repealed or amended to pave way for his return to power. They are Article 47(2) which seeks to replace “First -Past the Post electoral system with Mixed Member electoral system, meaning that it combines a plurality/majority formula with a proportional formula. This should be read together with Article 68, where PF supreme leader currently seeks to remove limit of 168 MPs to limitless number,” Kapili explained. “This simply means that PF will have powers to determine the composition of National Assembly. The second one, which is dependent on Mixed Member electoral system is Article 149. He wants to remove the responsibility of approving creation, division, merging of provinces and districts from Parliament to himself. PF has tried to coat the Mixed Member Representation with sweeteners, making fools believe that PF wants marginalised people represented in Parliament, yet it is the one PF is relying on to stay in power.”

He further cited another article that is key to guaranteeing President Lungu more power and longer stay in power.

“The third one is Article 52(4) which seeks to repeal the right of citizens to challenge nomination of a candidate who wants to go for a third term. Why change to Mixed Member Representation? No government changes an electoral system that creates advantage for it. PF has not shared the formula of allocation with other political parties and this creates advantage for them to allocate themselves more seats and other seats to their surrogate party/parties they want to enter into coalition government with,” Kapili said. “PF expects to gain more seats by changing the electoral system. Once Bill 10 goes through PF may for instance decide to increase Parliament by 100 seats and that 20 seats could be reserved as compensatory, which may go to them if these seats will make them reach 50 +1 per cent. If the manoeuvre to allocate seats to themselves and small parties they want to go to bed with fails, they will finally find themselves going into coalition government with UPND. Proportional Representation by its nature also ushers in coalition governments.”

He said such a system had given rise to a lot of dictators.

Kapili wondered why PF were seeking a system that they rejected in 2016.

“It is rare for democracy that uses first past the post to fall to dictatorship and usually provides political stability. A lot of dictators rise to power through Proportional Representation to elect its legislature. In 2015, during the debate for Amendment of 2016 Constitution, Proportional Representation proposal was brought before the House but rejected by PF ministers,” Kapili said.

“Dr. [Ngosa] Simbyakula and [Chishimba] Kambwili rejected the change of electoral system. There was no collective responsibility being championed nor was there coerced groupthink. But now MPs are being corrupted and forced to make unethical decision to suit one man who has damaged our country. Zambia is not in a constitutional crisis. In their desperation the Speaker is ready to ignore court cases that hinge on Bill 10.”

Kapili thanked majority UPND members of parliament that had stood with the people over Bill 10.