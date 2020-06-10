PEOPLE CAN’T BE CHEATED…2021 we’re doing a don’t kubeba – Mambo

CIVIL Society for Constitutional Agenda chairperson Bishop John Mambo has urged Zambians to change the political system by voting for honest people, not thieves that will loot the national resources.

In an interview, Bishop Mambo, who is also Chikondi Foundation president, said there was need to do a life audit on government leaders.

He alleged that corruption had become the order of the day under PF government and to correct that, Zambians must do away with fear.

“People can no longer be cheated. In 2021, we are going to repeat a 1991 revolution vote. People cannot be cheated. We are going to do a don’t kubeba because they are not listening to us. Zambians know that leaders are rich through corruption,” he said. “This time around people will get the money, eat their food, dress their chitenge and T-shirt but they will not vote for them. If they steal, we will go the Malawi way. No one will be cheated this time around.”

Bishop Mambo said political parties should unite for a common goal of liberating Zambia from the corrupt individuals who have seized institutions of governance.

“In 2021, my prayer is change the system. Choose people who are not going to be kings but servants. What is killing Zambia today is arrogance. A minister is not a slave, is a king, a civil servant who is a permanent secretary can choose to see you or not. Once you reach this stage, it means government is gone. Who are they serving if they are not available for us ordinary citizens?” Bishop Mambo asked. “The other thing is this; my prayer in 2021, let us do away with fear but let’s bring about respect and demand for answers. I respect the President of the Republic of Zambia Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu but I don’t like the system of his governance. The people surrounding him, don’t tell him the truth. He does not know the reality of the country…State House shouldn’t be bumpy but must be open to deal with the worst person; be it opposition. But what is happening in this country is that there is state capture in all institutions of governance.”

He said Zambia was rich and blessed with mineral resources but had selfish individuals who only make decisions to favour themselves and their families.

Bishop Mambo added that people must learn that corruption was taking away their possession.

“If you do a life audit on our leaders, many of them will fail to account for what they have now. And because this corruption as long as they get a cut from their Chinese friends they don’t care on whether Chinese mistreat us or no. It’s like they have traded our freedom to the foreigners. We love Chinese people but they have no regard for us. They are bullying us,” he said.

Bishop Mambo said if PF was honest in their dealings, they would have put Zambia first.

“We need to put the country first. The 27 years of [Kenneth] Kaunda’s rule, it was Zambia first, why? Because there was leadership code that meant well for the people. If you stole something, you were in trouble. Even his son Panji Kaunda was investigated over the maize deal. KK was being told that your son is involved in smuggling of maize to Malawi. The father said investigate my son, if you find him wanting, arrest him. But here this corruption has gone too far. If you do an audit, all institutions that belong to government in terms land, houses, the police, are all gone. Money has exchanged hands illegally,” said Bishop Mambo.