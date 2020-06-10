Gift Sialubalo, the Sinazongwe UPND member of parliament, says when citizens become lovers of money and not development they find themselves at risk of voting for non-performing candidates that only buy them beer the entire term of office.
Giving counsel to newly elected UPND officials in his constituency, Sialubalo said local party leadership often made people suffer because they were giving adoption certificates to whoever buys them alcohol.
“People must not just vote for anyone who stands but those with leadership skills. Stop that habit of when it’s election time, whoever has money comes to you and buys you beer then you give them an adoption certificate. You are killing the people by imposing non-performing individuals on them. Our people are fed up of fake campaign promises from candidates that just want to enrich themselves instead of giving a service to the people,” he said. “As local party officials, together with you people, let’s not be lovers of money because we will be choosing leaders that are not credible. It is the ward officials making people suffer because they go for those that pay them money. They give adoption certificates to non-credible people. Money must not be your focus in selecting candidates but knowledge and heart of leadership must be everyone’s focus when choosing leaders. Leading people is like Christianity because it calls for a heart that is willing to sacrifice.”
This is strong self-criticism that must be encouraged in all our political parties. We have been hearing about these things in private or off record conversations with politicians. This is probably the first time this is put on record.
And when problems are openly admitted the chances of addressing or solving them increase.
Adoption corruption is a big problem in the UPND and PF, especially in their strongholds. People aspiring to stand as candidates pay a lot of money to local party leaders to win adoptions.
But here the blame is not only on those who receive but also those who pay the bribes.
No one in these political parties has reported any one for soliciting a bribe from them and have them disciplined or arrested and prosecuted.
This form of corruption is pervasive in the UPND and the leadership knows a lot about it. But it has not attempted to root it out. It is tolerated. Why?
Can people who have have become councillors or MPs through corruption be trusted in public office? They will be incorruptible when in council or government?
With this behaviour, the chances of UPND being corrupt in government like PF are high. One cannot pay or receive bribes when not in public office and refuse to receive bribes in public office. So expect corrupt ministers from such politicians!
