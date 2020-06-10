Unpacking M&E with Dr Kanyamuna: Zambians must never compromise on development results!

AT A time when our Constitution says we are a Christian nation – with the first-ever Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs and a National House of Prayer building currently under construction – courtesy of President Lungu and his Cabinet, humility, empathy, meditation, hard work, transparency, accountability and uprightness in word and deed are at the very bottom of our society.

The resounding choruses are corruption, lies, intimidations, curses, curtailing human freedoms, character assassinations, party political vindictiveness and dishonesty. It is one of those difficult and frustrating times to live, associate and contribute to our country’s development endeavours. Despite these misfortunes in our midst, I personally encourage every Zambian to give in their best to secure the dream-country we all deserve, which is possible if we put a stop to citizenry and institutional mediocrity by never compromising our search for positive development results.

The pursuit for development results must be the only worthy fight every Zambian citizen should engage in as we seek for a poverty liberated society. But there is a big problem at the present moment. Party politics and politicians have somehow managed to persuasively confuse the majority of Zambians, particularly when it comes to the values and virtues of life. It doesn’t matter whether you are listening to the Patriotic Front (PF) or the opposition party officials and cadres, politicising the development spaces has become the order of the day. I am however aware that Zambia is constitutionally holding its Tripartite Elections in August 2021. But I also think it should be an opportunity for citizens not to be blinded by political rhetorics, instead, we must recollect ourselves and define what kind of development results we want for our country. As long as your parents and yourselves hold a green National Registration Card (NRC), inculcate a spirit of courage and search for a life transforming Zambia.

For a very long time, I have been hearing and seeing more of trades in insults, vulgar language, demeaning sentiments against each other and have observed a fast divided Zambia than ever before. Ultimately, these evils are perpetrated by our political leaders charged with responsibilities to deliver a poverty-free Zambia where access to better lives for all is possible. In the process of embarrassing one another, the real debate of working together to develop our country gets eloped. Honestly, there should be no way we should differ as citizens even on aspects that should bind us together developmentally. We fail to be of one mind when it comes to exploiting our natural resources such as land, copper, gold, wildlife, water bodies and Mukula tree. There is continued absence of critical thinking and collective good will and action from those who govern us today and indeed those serving the country in other jurisdictions.

Zambia is at crossroads today and the dilemma needs made-up minds if it was to be overcome. On one hand, Zambians have to choose whether or not the current socio-economic realities are better for them or not. Every citizen requires some deep introspection as to whether the goods and services for our livelihoods are easy and cheaper to access or not. Today, how easy is it to acquire tertiary education in Zambia? Suppose you finished your education and graduated in 2020, how hopeful can you be to get employed in government, NGOs, corporate institutions, quasi-government agencies or any privately operated entity? If you were not interested in working for or with any organisation, how easy was it for a graduate to access financing to start a thriving entrepreneurial venture – be it in agriculture, retail, manufacturing, transport, technology or market-networking? Assuming you were born from a socio-economically lower or average home, what is your chance to start and finish your education today? Can you afford your decent medical bills? How is your family managing rentals and food costs? From where you are seated, do you have hope for a better Zambia? What are you personally doing to improve yourself and who are you working with to support your effort?

On the other hand, Zambians have to choose for themselves another development route different from the one we have currently. Benefiting from the Results-Based Management (RBM) approach and Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) theory and practice, it is possible to deliver a better Zambia for every citizen. You see, we have been too used to a Zambia which only watches God’s sun and moon rise and set. We have been successfully nurtured and cultured in a Zambia that is downtrodden, cursed and hopeless. For many generations in the past, including our present generations have been convinced as ‘new normal’ to see Chinese and the West as the only investors with capacity and knowledge to mine our minerals. Now we are told Zambians cannot restructure our own debt but only foreigners can do it. That as a country, Zambian citizens have no intellectual complexity and institutional capabilities to restructure the highest ever national debt. The PF government has told us bluntly that we (they) only possess capacity and skills to borrow very high debt but lack the brains to come out of it. This is the other choice or route every Zambian needs to unashamedly challenge. Unless it is true we are a damn population, Zambians are required to demonstrate that what the PF government has made us to believe we are is in fact far from being truth.

I appeal to every Zambian, regardless of numbers, to cherish the fact of being a citizen by birth and originality. There is need not to compromise our collective search for development results. By researching for development results, I mean Zambians should not be idle and let party politics and politicians deceive us to believe that a better life is impossible. Firstly, let every Zambian transform oneself by being an asset not a liability. From where you are, decree to offer yourself to be a medium of peace, hard work and soldier of a thriving Zambian society. Use your brains, hands, mouth, pen, legs, influence, prayers, passions, courage, talents, faith and whatever you have to sacrifice them for a better Zambia. Secondly, let us all not allow party politics and politicians to hold this country at ransom. It must be possible to hit back at every politician who insults the citizens with impunity when it comes to pursuing development results. It is my desire that every Zambian would take interest to hold accountable every government regime, ministry, civil society, corporate institution and individual. For me, we need no compromise to transformational national development. Those who serve the public must give citizens accountability reports. Their arrogance, insults, falsehoods and tendencies of seeing politics instead of development results should be faced head-on by every Zambian. This should not exempt any public officer of any file and rank. It will be loss on the part of President Lungu, his ministers and other government and PF leaders to always consider themselves flogged or fooled by every advice given to his regime by citizens.

Instead of always being emotionally charged against questions seeking accountability, transparency and empirical evidence about how Zambian resources were being managed or mismanaged, let us all feel dutybound and act responsibly by providing accurate answers. Zambians, adopting a culture of results anchored on systematic and scientifically proven models of RBM and M&E will serve and save our country from ongoing and growing development mediocrity and aimlessness. We need not to compromise anything when it comes to searching for development results. Aluta continua (struggle continues) for a supreme Zambia based on results!

Dr Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm