Forgery charges against me laughable – Kambwili

NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili has told the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court that the charge of forgery leveled against him is laughable as he has the power of Attorney to sign documents on behalf of his son, Mwamba, relating to his company, Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services limited.

Meanwhile, the NDC leader has retained Keith Mweemba, Gilbert Phiri and Christopher Mundia to represent him in the matter where he is facing charges of forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information to a public officer.

The three had earlier this year withdrawn from representing Kambwili due to reasons they could not disclose before court.

Opening his defense before principal resident magistrate David Simusamba, Kambwili said the complaint relating to the registration of Mwamona by Economic and Equity Party leader Chilufya Tayali was malicious and politically motivated.

Kambwili said before reporting the matter to the police station, Tayali held a press briefing alleging that he had registered a company with false names with a motive to obtain contracts from government.

“Prior to Mr Tayali reporting the matter to the police, he held a press briefing alleging that Kambwili had registered a company with a fictitious name with a view that he can be getting government contracts as a minister without being depicted that he was involved in that company,” he said.

“Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services limited was incorporated by my wife Carol Chansa in 2001. During the press briefing, he (Tayali) stated that the company was registered in 2013 when I was Minister of Youth and Sports. To the contrary, Mwamona was registered in 2001, way before I was either an MP or a minister in government.” Kambwili explained that the genesis of the registration of the company was that himself, his wife, and his sister Daisy Kambwili, were directors of a company called CK Scrap Metal Merchants and General Services limited.

He added that he was also running another company, CK Technical and Services limited, whose directors were himself, George Galavasis and his wife but when he got involved in politics, the business started facing problems as there was interference from MMD government and its primary customers, the mining companies, were instructed not to deal with any company where he (Kambwili) was a director.

“My wife decided she needed to register a company with my son Mwamba Chishimba Kambwili and my younger sister Sampa Chishimba Kambwili, where I was not involved because of my political dealings,” Kambwili explained.

“There was a proposal to include my sister Sampa but later we decided not to include her as a director of the company.”

When asked by Mweemba on whether or not he forged a document, Kambwili said ‘the alleged forgery is laughable; how can I forge my own signature? There is no way I can forge my own signature. I had the power of Attorney to sign documents on behalf of my son, I have never forged a document in my entire life.”

He explained that the no change return document was not a forgery because his wife was in the UK and his son was still at university and the company being a concern, his wife and Mwamba wanted the company to continue running but due to their absence, they found it difficult to run the company and the family had to see a lawyer, Wilson Banda, who advised on the power of attorney.

Kambwili said the lawyer said the law allows one to sign documents on behalf of an individual through the power of attorney.

He said the allegation by his arresting officer Stanley Mumbula that he did not investigate the names of Mwamba Chishimba Kambwili neither was he aware that his son was Mwamba Chishimba Kambwili was a lie because the day he (Kambwili) went to the police station relating to the matter, he was accompanied by Mwamba.

Earlier when the matter came up, state advocate Margaret Chitundu told the court that Kambwili’s previous lawyers Mweemba, Phiri and Mundia, who had earlier withdrawn representation, had returned to represent him without giving the court an explanation.

Chitundu said the court was guided by rules and standards, which ought to be followed.

“The lawyers recused themselves from representing their client saying it was impossible to appear before this court. It was difficult to proceed because the three could not represent the accused and there were so many lawyers who represented him,” she said.

“I would like to find out if the issue has been done in a proper manner or wether there is need for an apology.”

In his response, state counsel Musa Mwenye said that Chitundu had jumped the gun as he had indicated that he would give an explanation when the three lawyers returned.

“Since the matter was adjourned, I had made efforts to get the record but I have been unable to access the exhibits and transcripts of the court process. Every time I send people, I am told the record is inaccessible,” he explained.

“The three are here at my advice and they have been re-engaged by the accused; they (Mwemba, Phiri and Mundia) were previously in conduct of the matter. I have joined the case at defense stage. My colleagues are the ones who have full knowledge of the matter. Since I have not accessed the court record, I want them to assist me. If there is anyone to blame, it is me and not the three because I have had difficulties to access the court record. I am not aware of procedure that prevents our colleagues to rejoin the case. The issues that led to recusal were tied to the application we took against the court, considering the position the court took in its ruling, my colleagues do not consider it as an issue.”

However, Chitundu said that she was not objecting to the three lawyers being returned as counsel by Kambwili due to the explanation.

Meanwhile, Kambwili’s lawyers asked the court to cite Tayali for contempt of court for alleging in his Facebook posting while the proceedings were on going before court that the birth certificate belonging to Mwamba Kambwili which was produced as evidence before court was forged.

Mundia said Tayali in his Facebook posting was wondering whether he should lodge a complaint against Kambwili for producing a forged birth certificate.

“Your honor, these proceedings have attracted public interest and as we speak, the complainant (Tayali) has uploaded on his Facebook page saying that the birth certificate that was produced recently as evidence is forged and whether or not he should complain about it. As officers of the court, we have a duty to ensure that the proceedings are not discredited in the eyes of the public,” said Mundia.

Phiri argued that Tayali’s alleged actions amounted to contempt of court and the said contempt had to be dealt with as he had posted the said article six minutes after the document was produced and that it had attracted 90 viewers and was an attempt to prejudice Kambwili.

He said the court should not allow the proceedings to be treated in a fashion that the complainant wishes.

Mweemba said the posting was a violation of section 116 of the penal code chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia as the alleged contemnor was a witness in the matter and that was what aggravates it.

He questioned the motive of Tayali’s alleged actions.

“These are serious proceedings where not only the accused is being prejudiced in his defence, [but] this court is being undermined and being disrespected. This has been going on but we did not want to cite the contemnor but the time is now appropriate,” he said.

Mwenye added that the premeditated comments against proceedings were criminal and must be dealt with and urged the court to take action.

In response, Chitundu said that it was difficult for the State to agree whether there was contempt or not.

She said with the diversification of the media with information technology and the need to publish things quickly on Facebook and other media platforms, freedom of expression had expanded.

She expressed ignorance over Tayali’s Facebook posting at the time the birth certificate was produced as evidence.

However, Mwenye said “the complainant says that the document that has been produced is forged; we are surprised for a prosecutor to say there is no contempt as the law is very clear.”

Ruling on the matter, magistrate Simusamba included the media in his warning to Tayali to report facts as they turn out in court and not giving their opinions about the matter as doing so tends to misrepresent proceedings.

“Mr Tayali, if you want to make any posting about the matter, your duty remains at producing what has been discussed and not giving your opinion. You are not at trial, I will not allow you to respond. Otherwise next time I will not allow you in my court,” magistrate Simusamba warned.

“For the contempt, if the defense really discovers that the alleged contempt was committed, you are free to lodge a complaint so that the alleged contemnor may be prosecuted before another court, that’s not the kind of contempt I can deal with.”

At this point, Mwenye applied that the matter be adjourned as Kambwili was diabetic and the public needed to observe the public health measures that have been stipulated in order to work within the COVID-19 pandemic.

Magistrate Simusamba adjourned the matter to June 18 for continued defense.