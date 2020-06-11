Fr Miti prays for avoidance of confusion in Zambia

CHIPATA Diocese judicial vicar Fr Evans Miti says Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019 should fail if it is not going bring peace in the country.

He prayed that there should be no confusion in the country.

In his sermon during mass at St Anne’s Cathedral on Sunday, Fr Miti said the country needs unity because greater things could only be achieved in unity.

“We want unity because in unity we can do greater things. There are some people who deliberately cause confusion for them to rule, they would love one section of the people, give them money and they will cause unnecessary divisions so that people could be talking about this and that forever instead of bringing unity,” he said.

Fr Miti said currently the debate was in Bill 10 which had brought a lot of talk.

“We are seeing what is happening even on television. People support Bill 10 while others are against Bill 10 but face the reality about it. Is this Bill 10 going to bring unity or not? It is not me to judge. It is up to you to judge,” he said. “Learn about this Bill 10. If it is true and good, support it but if it is not, let it fail in Jesus Christ’s name! I am not against anybody but if Bill 10 is a bad Bill it should not pass in Parliament but if it is a good Bill, let it pass.”

Fr Miti prayed that there should be no confusion in the country.

“Let there be peace from the family, from the small Christian community, from the outstation, from the parish, from the diocese and the entire country. We want unity,” he said.

Fr Miti urged Christians to have a forgiving heart.

“Let us not take pride in harbouring grudges. Some of us even praise ourselves that we take time to forgive people when we get annoyed. If you want God to forgive you, you should also have the heart of forgiving others, pardoning others and living in peace,” he said.

Fr Miti said the biggest challenge with Christians was to implement what they say.

“We can say, we love one another, greet each other with the sign of peace. Probably even here, maybe some of us have got enemies here, out there we are not at peace with our brothers and sisters. Let us live in peace with one another. I get scandalized when I hear that some people celebrate when someone is faced with bad things,” said Fr Miti.