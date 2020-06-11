PF has done wonders – Chief Chona

CHIEF Chona of Monze district in Southern province says had it not been that the country is subscribed to a democratic system of governance there is no need to subject the PF to elections next year.

In an interview, Chona said political players must learn to coexist and correct each other in an amicable manner whenever there was a misunderstanding.

“There is no need to change government next year because PF has done wonders. The only problem is that there is democracy and voting is secret so each one can think in whatever direction they want but for me I feel PF must rule beyond 2021 because they are doing what us citizens want,” he said.

Chona said the development that the government had initiated in Monze cannot be underestimated hence must be commended.

“Why should we change government if there is development? If they are doing things that we are seeing which are good, why should we then change them? You see, give the devil his own due and the dog his bone. Look, what I’m seeing myself I’m happy with what this government is doing here in Monze,” he said.

Chona felt that the PF had lived to people’s expectations.

“Like in Monze there is a milling plant being constructed, housing units were built for the police and township roads were tarred. So when you look at such things we say they are doing good. As far as I’m concerned what I’m seeing in Monze I say government is doing well,” he said.

Chona urged politicians to be tolerant of each other and accept criticism where it was due.

“Politicians should not feel offended to be criticised when they are corrected by another person. That way as a country we’ll achieve all goals that we want,” he said.

Chona said those accusing the PF government of becoming a dictatorship must understand that even in a democracy there were laws that citizens were expected to follow.

“I have heard people talking bad about PF leaders and government but have not been arrested which means there is a functioning democracy in the country. People are issuing careless statements in the media like radios, social platforms like Facebook and where there is a dictatorship system of governance, people don’t say anything contrary to the government,” he said. “We still have rights to vote and freedom of expression, meaning we are still observing democracy. The few incidents that have happened don’t amount to dictatorship. President Edgar Lungu’s stance on those wanting to protest is quite correct because it just means that there is a law that people must not offend deliberately. No [well]-meaning Zambian can criticise him. It goes without saying that each country has laws and if one doesn’t follow the law, then the law is there to visit them. I think it’s just automatic. The President’s advice is already there. For him he was just reminding those who want to protest that there is a law they must follow. As citizens we have to be careful in all that we do.”

Chona advised young people in the country to learn to respect leaders and follow right channels when airing their views.

“They should not be violent when airing their views. They should not force other people to do what they think is right. We need democratic ways of engaging each other and not in a rude way,” he said. “The best way to speak to our leaders or air out our views is to use those we elected in leadership positions such as MPs. We cannot all simultaneously talk about one thing and expect to be heard.”

He said some of “these problems we invite them on our own because we become stiff, we don’t want to be controlled”.

“We don’t want to be shown where we have gone wrong. So like that you find that it will be difficult for us to live as brothers and sisters,” said Chona.