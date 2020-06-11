Talema nabo ba PF, says Akafumba

TALEMA nabo ba PF, they never cease to amaze, says NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba.

In an interview, Akafumba said the PF was so much lost to the realities that Zambians were going through.

“The PF, through their leadership, are so much lost as to what Zambians want and deserve. The governance system of their head is pathetic. Imagine his senior government minister is facing theft investigations of over K40 million and the man (President Edgar Lungu) still keeps him working! Imagine our debt is way out of this world and the man goes to hire a consultant from France, Lazard Freres, to tell us how to restructure and manage our debt! The US $5 million they want to pay can clear all retirees’ dues, it can help pay salary areas for several government workers,” he said.

“Talema nabo ba PF (we are tired of the PF), they never cease to amaze. Moreover, what happened to our numerous economists? What happened to our financial experts who can give free advice to government? Is PF telling us that everyone in the Ministry of Finance, including the finance minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu, are useless and very dull? Please, Mr Edgar Lungu, wake up,” Akafumba said.

He said the only medicine on how to manage or restructure Zambia’s debt was to get the PF out of government next year.

Akafumba said opposition leaders have time and again advised the PF government on how not to get the country into debt trouble but all in vain.

“These chaps don’t listen at all; they think what they know is the best for Zambia. We are the first country to hire a consultant to help us with our debt. I had thought consultancy services are best suited for new projects,” he said.

Akafumba said Zambians needed to vote out the PF to stop its circus.

“This is a circus, look at Dr Chitalu Chilufya, the man has charges against him and yet his boss fails to sign a suspension letter, how can the ACC work independently? The only way out of our problems, especially the high debt, is not Lazard Freres but the ballot against the PF,” he said.

He charged that a lot of projects had stalled such as the Livingstone City Market and a bus station since 2012 and yet the PF was ready to waste $5 million on issues that have already a remedy.

Akafumba added that the health sector was full of problems as hospitals do not have medicines and equipment to deliver good services.