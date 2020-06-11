Where does the buck stop?

Never in the history of our sacred Republic have we had a leader whose brain is wholly disconnected from the empirical realities of his people. We have blamed everybody. We have run out of people to blame. There is something wrong with the current Zambian government because there is something wrong with him. We cannot blame the party anymore. In fact, we cannot blame him less. He is responsible for the confusion. For the impunity. For the lawlessness. Anything that has come to define the kangaroo government is because of him. He is the government, and the government is him. Unfortunately, we heard it loud and clear when he went to the defence of his erstwhile kampenga known as Bowman Lusambo – a well-known ruffian doubling as a government minister.

Bowman is acting this confused because he has huge backing. “Cimbwi pakulila”, the Ushi say, “ninshi naishiba uko ashintilile amatako (a hyena garners a lot of courage if someone more powerful is backing him).” All this time, we thought Lusambo was just a confused, mad man going on a rampage assaulting people, donating stolen goods, and insulting the youth and Zambians. Little did we know that everything Lusambo was doing was backed by the man in State House. He sent Lusambo to assault Zambians, donate stolen goods, and insult the youth and many other Zambians.

When a courageous woman at Hot FM, cut-short Mr. Lusambo’s rant on the radio on Monday this week, we all knew that even a PF sympathising DJ from Hot FM was fed up with Mr Lusambo’s arrogance. If Lusambo was now backed by State House, the Hot FM DJ could not stomach his condescension. She was very definite – Mr Lusambo, please listen to understand, and not to respond. These are the powerful words that all leaders need, include Dr Edgar Lungu himself. But is he?

No. He has not listened to the Zambian people’s concerns that since Dr Chitalu Chilufya, a well known suspected thief, is facing corruption investigations at the ACC and DEC, this gentleman thief needs to be suspended from the cabinet, at least until the investigations are completed. But no. According to Dr Edgar Lungu, a well-known thief must continue in the cabinet even as the investigation wings are closing in on the thief. There is only one conclusion left for Zambia’s good to ponder – Dr Edgar Lungu has maintained Dr Chitalu Chilufya either because they steal together, or, if they do not, then Dr Lungu is so weak that he cannot apply common sense solutions to problems. Either way, there is something terribly wrong with the leadership of this gentleman.

We hear that the spokesperson at State House has been claiming that the President has no legal basis upon which to fire or suspend a thief or suspected thief like Dr Chitalu Chilufya. We are completely baffled by the answer from State House. Cabinet members serve at the pleasure of the President. There is no other legal basis upon which cabinet members serve in the cabinet. They do so solely because the President wishes that they serve. They are not entitled to those positions, and they have no property rights in those positions. If a president keeps a cabinet member in the cabinet, it is because the President has pleasure in the person. In other words, if a thief continues to serve the President, it is because the President has pleasure in being served by the thief. There is really no other way to put it.

How about if the President allows a ruffian like Bowman Lusambo to terrorise and insult citizens? It still gets us to the same conclusion – Bowman is doing and saying what he is saying because he has the pleasure and confidence of the President. So tell me now who is behind all this mayhem. Well, your guess is not as good as mine. The buck stops at no other person than the President.

What about Bill 10 then? Did this Bill just drop from the sky? No. It was well calculated and engineered for only one reason – perpetuating the PF’s hold on to power. The rest of the stuff in Bill 10 is just an excuse. PF and President Lungu want to rule the country forever. They want to destroy the Parliament of Zambia. They want to relegate constitutional statutes to become ordinary statutes. They do not mean well at all. But in keeping with their deceptive ways, they have mixed mushrooms with “ifyana fya bene” (poisoned mushrooms). They are now serving the Bill 10 plate mixed with poison, and they are asking the people of Zambia to go ahead and accept poisoned Bill 10. Take and eat, they are insisting, because even if it has ifyana fyabene, the plate still some edible mushrooms mixed in it. The Zambian people have rejected Bill 10. If there is something good in Bill 10, President Lungu should disentangle those good things from the bad by completely withdrawing the poisonous Bill and bringing back to Parliament a document that will reflect the will of the people of Zambia, after a thorough consultation. And not the kangaroo they had last year at Mulungushi. Knowing his bad manners and history, President Lungu is aware of what he is looking for in Bill 10. And I pray and hope that the people of Zambia stand strong to defeat it.

We cannot continue to blame everyone else. It is time for the President to understand that the buck stops at him. That is what leadership is all about.

The author, Elias Munshya, can be reached at elias@munshyalaw.com/SM